Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine MS Industrie AG (ETR:MSAG)?

MS Industrie AG (ETR:MSAG), which is in the machinery business, and is based in Germany, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the XTRA. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on MS Industrie’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in MS Industrie?

Good news, investors! MS Industrie is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that MS Industrie’s ratio of 1.49x is below its peer average of 9.92x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Machinery industry. What’s more interesting is that, MS Industrie’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will MS Industrie generate?

XTRA:MSAG Past and Future Earnings March 30th 2020

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of MS Industrie, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although MSAG is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to MSAG, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MSAG for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on MS Industrie. You can find everything you need to know about MS Industrie in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in MS Industrie, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

