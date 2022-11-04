Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine MKH Berhad (KLSE:MKH)?

While MKH Berhad (KLSE:MKH) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the KLSE, rising to highs of RM1.28 and falling to the lows of RM1.12. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether MKH Berhad's current trading price of RM1.15 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at MKH Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is MKH Berhad Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that MKH Berhad’s ratio of 6.04x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 10.38x, which means if you buy MKH Berhad today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that MKH Berhad should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Furthermore, MKH Berhad’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

Can we expect growth from MKH Berhad?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -14% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for MKH Berhad. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, MKH appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on MKH, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MKH for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on MKH should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for MKH Berhad (1 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

