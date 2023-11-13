Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH)?

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Meritage Homes’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Meritage Homes Worth?

Good news, investors! Meritage Homes is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Meritage Homes’s ratio of 6.11x is below its peer average of 8.89x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Consumer Durables industry. However, given that Meritage Homes’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Meritage Homes generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -12% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Meritage Homes. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although MTH is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to MTH, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MTH for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Meritage Homes at this point in time. While conducting our analysis, we found that Meritage Homes has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

If you are no longer interested in Meritage Homes, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

