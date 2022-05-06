Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)?

While MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGM, rising to highs of US$29.35 and falling to the lows of US$22.49. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether MasterCraft Boat Holdings' current trading price of US$24.70 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at MasterCraft Boat Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is MasterCraft Boat Holdings worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that MasterCraft Boat Holdings’s ratio of 7.63x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 10.89x, which means if you buy MasterCraft Boat Holdings today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that MasterCraft Boat Holdings should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because MasterCraft Boat Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from MasterCraft Boat Holdings?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 36% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for MasterCraft Boat Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in MCFT’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at MCFT? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MCFT, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for MCFT, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that MasterCraft Boat Holdings has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

If you are no longer interested in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

