Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV)?

Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the ASX. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Korvest’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Korvest?

Great news for investors – Korvest is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 12.92x is currently well-below the industry average of 22.32x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Another thing to keep in mind is that Korvest’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Korvest generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Korvest, it is expected to deliver a negative revenue growth of -2.8% next year, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although KOV is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to KOV, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KOV for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about Korvest as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Korvest and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Korvest, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

