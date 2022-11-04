Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Knaus Tabbert AG (ETR:KTA)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

While Knaus Tabbert AG (ETR:KTA) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the XTRA, rising to highs of €35.20 and falling to the lows of €25.60. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Knaus Tabbert's current trading price of €27.00 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Knaus Tabbert’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Knaus Tabbert

What's The Opportunity In Knaus Tabbert?

Knaus Tabbert is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 26.4x is currently well-above the industry average of 4.81x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. In addition to this, it seems like Knaus Tabbert’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Knaus Tabbert generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Knaus Tabbert's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? KTA’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe KTA should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on KTA for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for KTA, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Knaus Tabbert, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Knaus Tabbert (including 3 which are a bit concerning).

If you are no longer interested in Knaus Tabbert, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

