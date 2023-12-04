Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX). The company's stock led the ASX gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine James Hardie Industries’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is James Hardie Industries Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, James Hardie Industries seems to be fairly priced at around 14% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy James Hardie Industries today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is A$56.21, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, James Hardie Industries has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from James Hardie Industries?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 65% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for James Hardie Industries. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in JHX’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on JHX, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for James Hardie Industries you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in James Hardie Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

