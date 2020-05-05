Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Handicare Group AB (publ) (STO:HANDI)?

Handicare Group AB (publ) (STO:HANDI), which is in the medical equipment business, and is based in Sweden, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the OM over the last few months. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Handicare Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

View our latest analysis for Handicare Group

Scroll to continue with content Ad

What's the opportunity in Handicare Group?

Great news for investors – Handicare Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is SEK37.62, but it is currently trading at kr26.00 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Handicare Group’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Handicare Group generate?

OM:HANDI Past and Future Earnings May 5th 2020

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 9.7% expected over the next year, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Handicare Group, at least in the short term.

Story continues

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since HANDI is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HANDI for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy HANDI. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Handicare Group. You can find everything you need to know about Handicare Group in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Handicare Group, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.