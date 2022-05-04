Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)?

While Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$47.61 and falling to the lows of US$37.26. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Evoqua Water Technologies' current trading price of US$40.31 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Evoqua Water Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Evoqua Water Technologies

What's the opportunity in Evoqua Water Technologies?

The stock is currently trading at US$40.31 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 26% compared to my intrinsic value of $32.09. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Evoqua Water Technologies’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Evoqua Water Technologies?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Evoqua Water Technologies. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

Story continues

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in AQUA’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe AQUA should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on AQUA for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for AQUA, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Evoqua Water Technologies and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Evoqua Water Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.