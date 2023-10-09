Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)?

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$476 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$414. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Elevance Health's current trading price of US$450 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Elevance Health’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Elevance Health Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Elevance Health is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Elevance Health’s ratio of 16.46x is below its peer average of 22.44x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Healthcare industry. Elevance Health’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Elevance Health look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 50% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Elevance Health. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ELV is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ELV for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ELV. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

