Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD)?

While Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$21.58 and falling to the lows of AU$16.20. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Corporate Travel Management's current trading price of AU$17.24 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Corporate Travel Management’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Corporate Travel Management Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Corporate Travel Management is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is A$28.12, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Corporate Travel Management’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Corporate Travel Management look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Corporate Travel Management. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since CTD is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CTD for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CTD. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Corporate Travel Management at this point in time. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Corporate Travel Management, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

