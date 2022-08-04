Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Let's talk about the popular Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL). The company's shares saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the ASX. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Aristocrat Leisure’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

See our latest analysis for Aristocrat Leisure

Is Aristocrat Leisure Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Aristocrat Leisure is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is A$52.11, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Aristocrat Leisure’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from Aristocrat Leisure?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 31% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Aristocrat Leisure. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ALL is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ALL for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ALL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Aristocrat Leisure you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Aristocrat Leisure, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

