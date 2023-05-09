Now an NFL rookie, former Dutch Fork football player is giving back to his old school

A former Dutch Fork High School football player is sharing the wealth after being picked in the NFL Draft.

Jalin Hyatt is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week by teaming up with Academy Sports + Outdoors to send several teachers on a shopping spree to provide new gear for students, officials with the sporting goods store said in a news release.

Now a rookie with the New York Giants, Hyatt was able to surprise and thank teachers in Knoxville, Tennessee, where he recently starred as a standout receiver for the Volunteers.

Five Knox County School District teachers received a $500 gift card to shop at Academy for their respective schools’ use, store officials said. Each teacher was chosen for their dedication to their students throughout the school year, according to the release.

Former Dutch Fork High and University of Tennessee star football player Jalin Hyatt, center, surprises teachers with a shopping spree at Academy Sports.

Additionally, $1,000 will be given to Hyatt’s alma mater Dutch Fork High School in his hometown of Irmo, South Carolina, store officials said. That money will be used to purchase new gear for Dutch Fork students, according to the release.

Hyatt had a record-breaking career at Dutch Fork, catching 180 passes for a school-record 3,624 yards and 57 touchdowns. He caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime against Dorman in the 2019 Class 5A championship game at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Dutch Fork Silver Foxes wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (7) scores on a long touchdown reception against the Dorman Cavaliers in the Class AAAAA State Championship Game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC.

After a slow start with the Vols, Hyatt broke out in a big way last season.

Hyatt won the 2022 Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the nation’s top receiver. As a standout for Tennessee, Hyatt caught 67 passes for 1,267 yards and a nation-best 15 touchdowns, including a school-record five touchdowns in a 52-49 overtime win over Alabama.

During his acceptance speech, Hyatt talked about the “journey” his career has taken him on and the pride he has in coming from the Palmetto State.

His journey will continue with the New York Giants, who picked Hyatt in the third round of the NFL Draft, the 73rd pick overall. He watched the draft in Tennessee, surrounded by friends and family.

As a part of Teacher Appreciation Week, Academy is offering 10% off in-store and online to teachers, administrators, and campus employees through May 14.

Staff reporter Lou Bezjak contributed to this story.