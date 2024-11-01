‘Now or never’ – Ruben Amorim breaks silence after Manchester United appointment

Ruben Amorim has explained his decision to become the new head coach of Manchester United felt like a ‘now or never’ moment while confirming he is bringing his coaches with him from Sporting Lisbon.

The 39-year-old took charge of Sporting Lisbon tonight for their 5-1 win over visitors Estrela da Amadora. There was no downing tools from their players, as the Portuguese champions put on a show knowing their manager is leaving.

Sporting star Viktor Gyokeres grabbed the headlines by scoring four goals, taking his season tally to 20. Three of those goals came in the first-half and it’s not hard to see why the Swedish attacker is being linked with several big clubs.

However, Amorim’s move to United was announced just eight hours before kick-off. He has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal until 2027, with the option of a further year.

Speaking to reporters after tonight’s 5-1, Amorim clarified a few things regarding his decision to leaving Sporting for United (cited by Tom Kundert on X): “At the start of the season I talked to president and said whatever happens this is my last season at Sporting. The season started very well, then Man United appeared and paid the clause. I never argued with the president.

“I asked United if it could be at the end of the season. It was what I wanted. United said no. It was now or never. So I had to make a decision. This is exactly the context I wanted [United struggling] because I can do things my way.

“There is no Sporting fan who wanted me to stay until the end of the season more than I did. But it wasn’t possible. Some people say it’s for money. It’s not. Other clubs were prepared to pay three times more and I refused. This is the club [United] I wanted.”

Amorim also confirmed that he will be taking his coaching staff with him to United, adding: “I’m going to take my coaching staff with me. We’ve been together since Casa Pia. It was one of the conditions.”

Ruben Amorim not plotting January swoop for Sporting players

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

The Portuguese press quizzed Amorim on whether he plans to sign any Sporting players for United in January, even though it doesn’t look like he will have a say on transfers at the club.

He said: “I’m not going to come for any Sporting player in January. These years at Sporting have been the best years of my life. Everyone knows how much I loved it here. But it’s not my farewell yet!”

When pressed on why he didn’t turn down the offer, Amorim said: “It was an extraordinary enticing challenge that I couldn’t refuse.”

United will pay Sporting €11 million (£9.2m) for Amorim and he starts work on November 11. Ruud van Nistelrooy will remain caretaker manager for the next three games against Chelsea, PAOK and Leicester City.

More Stories / Latest News

‘Now or never’ – Ruben Amorim breaks silence after Manchester United appointment

Nov 1 2024, 23:47

Sporting Lisbon talisman scores four in 5-1 win amid Manchester United links

Nov 1 2024, 23:07

Erik ten Hag shows class with heartfelt message to Manchester United fans

Nov 1 2024, 21:30