Now or never for Gareth Bale as he bids to inspire Wales

Gareth Bale's first World Cup will likely be his last - Gareth Bumstead /Reuters

The hair is turning grey, the legs are slowing down and the clock is ticking on the strange, sensational career of Gareth Bale. The end is approaching for one of the greatest players of his generation, of any generation, and as the light begins to fade there is perhaps only one more chance for this footballing comet to blaze again on the global stage.

The slogan of this peculiar World Cup, splashed all over the walls of Doha, is “Now is All”. For Bale, especially, that feels about right. At the age of 33, this is it for the Wales captain. His first World Cup will also, surely, be his last. Now is indeed all. Or, as Bale might tell himself in the moments before kick-off on Monday, now or never.

How much of the old magic remains in that left foot? How much energy lingers in his body? How much can sheer emotional desire carry him through 90 minutes? These are questions that can be answered only by competitive action, and they are the issues that will almost certainly define these next few weeks for Wales.

With the first game against the United States just hours away, the cold reality of the situation is not particularly encouraging. Bale has played only 28 minutes of football since September, as a substitute for Los Angeles FC, and has not started a match since he captained Wales against Poland on September 25.

But, then again, Bale has never been the sort of player to conform to the usual rules. Most footballers do not produce their best form after such a long time without regular action, but then most footballers do not produce overhead kicks to win Champions League finals, either.

For Wales, it is far better for Bale to play by his own rules. If he thrives, everyone else benefits. Everything flows from the captain, from the top-knot down, and Wales know they stand a chance against any opponent if he delivers more of the game-changing moments that have defined his career.

He is, of course, not the player he was. That speed will never come back, and neither will the stamina. He has altered his game, though, and with a collection of quick and powerful forwards around him – Daniel James, Brennan Johnson, Kieffer Moore – he has become an effective playmaker for Wales.

Story continues

“When you get older, things change in your body,” he said. “I have had to change my game quite a bit. I can still do what I did when I was younger, but maybe just not as often. I have learnt new things and had to improve in different areas. I guess that is why I am still here.”

Bale has become Wales' playmaker and his form will be key for the side chances of success in Qatar - Matthew Ashton /Getty Images

Still here. In Welsh, Yma o Hyd. That is also the title of the anthem of Rob Page’s squad and their supporters, a patriotic song by Dafydd Iwan that appeals to Welsh defiance. Bale knows the meaning of this World Cup to his countrymen, who have waited since 1958 to return to the biggest stage.

“It is the biggest honour we could have,” he said. “Something we have not done for 64 years. It is history in our country. Schools are going to stop to watch our games.

“It is not just about football. It is about the growth of our country, about people knowing more of our history. About people in our own country learning more about the history of where we came from and what happened. Even us, as players, are still learning.

Hopefully, in the future, when you speak to people from other countries they won’t ask where Wales is. They will know.”

On the pitch, Bale is braced for a bruising. The US players have this week vowed to “kick him around the field a little bit” and it promises to be a cagey, physical contest. “I am used to it,” he said with a smile in Sunday’s press conference.

Bale will become the first Major League Soccer player to oppose the US at a World Cup, and the Americans will be well aware of the threat he poses. From free-kicks, in particular, he is one of the most dangerous players at this tournament.

Within the Wales training camp, Bale has been as relaxed and playful as ever. When the moment comes, the switch will be flicked. It will be down to business for Bale, still the man for the biggest of occasions.