Reprieve possible for Mississippi neighborhoods bracing for second major flood in less than 3 years

John Bacon and Ross Reily, USA TODAY
·2 min read

JACKSON, Miss. – The governor declared a state of emergency and the mayor urged residents of low-lying areas to "get out now” as the Pearl River was forecast to crest Monday after days of heavy rains saturated the region.

But experts said Sunday that the river will likely crest several inches below the 36 feet that had been expected – but still more than 9 feet above what is considered a "major" flood stage.

The culprit has been a slow-moving weather system that has soaked a swath of the South, forcing evacuations and washing away roads – last week parts of Texas were hit with up to 16 inches of rain that fell over a 24-hour stretch. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba said he was concerned that damage in his city could meet or exceed February 2020, when water roared through the streets like rivers and more than 500 homes were flooded.

The reservoir water level reached 298.5 feet above sea level, which is the highest it has been since 299.5 in 1979. Reservoir general John Sigman said the reservoir seems to have leveled off and may already have crested.

“It’s all good news,” he said. “If you didn’t get water in your house yet, maybe you won’t.”

That would be great news for Barbara Green, who remembers 2020 well. When the water receded from her Northeast Jackson neighborhood then, she thought she was safe. A neighbor told her floods like that happen only every few decades.

Green has once again packed up her SUV as the Pearl River showed how dangerous it can be.

"This was definitely not expected," Green said of the impending floodwaters. "I'm not financially recovered from the last one. I lost everything."

Jackson and central Mississippi have experienced heavy rainfall throughout August. The Barnet reservoir reached capacity and must release more water into the Pearl River.

In this photo provided by Pastor Bryant May, rain water covered Bierdeman Road in Pearl, Miss., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
In this photo provided by Pastor Bryant May, rain water covered Bierdeman Road in Pearl, Miss., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.

Lumumba was taking nothing for granted.

"Our residents have been inundated with persistent rain over the last few days," Lumumba said Sunday on CNN. "We have a reference point, and we know the damage that can occur."

Still, the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District warned the flooding could last seven to 10 days. Jackson Public Schools announced schedule changes at some public schools Monday and Tuesday because of projected flooding.

Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency for Jackson and other nearby areas. Dozens of streets in downtown Jackson and businesses around the Town Creek area of Jackson will flood, Reeves said.

"If we risk the life of one individual, that's one individual too many," Lumumba said.

Bacon reported from Arlington, Virginia. Contributing: Scott Hawkins and Brian Broom, Clarion Ledger

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mississippi braces for flooding after drenching rains

