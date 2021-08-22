Now Mike Lindell Predicts Trump's Fantastical Reinstatement Before Year's End

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has once again moved back his expected timetable for Donald Trump’s magical reinstatement to the presidency, this time divining that the historic and utterly fantastical event will occur sometime before 2021 ends.

If it doesn’t happen, he added ominously, “there is no 2022 and 2024.”

Lindell issued his forecast at a rally in Cullman, Alabama, held Saturday by the defeated former president.

Last month, Lindell predicted that Trump would somehow be reinstated as president sometime in August, which has not happened.

Former presidents are not “reinstated” to the presidency in the U.S. after they lose an election.

“By the morning of Aug. 13, it will be the talk of the world,” Lindell said in July, envisioning Trump’s grand return. People, he predicted, would be saying: “Hurry up! Let’s get this election pulled down, let’s right the right. Let’s get these communists out.”

But Lindell hedged his forecast late last month, even before his first prediction had a chance to flop, when he said Trump’s reinstatement might actually happen in September, once he finally presents the Supreme Court with all his supposed proof of a fraudulent election.

Now, Lindell has moved the goalposts again, though he maintains Trump will reassume the presidency sometime before the end of the year.

“When you steal an election, you don’t just steal an election and we’re going to sit here and go, ‘OK, let’s wait for 2020 — or let’s wait for 2024,’” Lindell told rallygoers in Alabama this weekend. “I’ll tell you what, it’s Trump 2021!”

He repeated: “That’s what it is, 2021! If we don’t solve 2020, there is no 2022 and 2024.”

In an interview at the rally with the Right-Side Broadcasting Network, Lindell again said that it’s “100% Trump 2021.” He predicted that “maybe” the Supreme Court would call a “whole new election,” which he said would be “fine.”

“Remember, everybody,” the MyPillow CEO said, “we have to melt down the machines to make prison bars out of them.”

After missing his August 13th deadline for a Trump re-installment, Mike Lindell says that Trump will still be back in office by the end of 2021. pic.twitter.com/5HDA7xItfQ — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) August 21, 2021

Trump, for his part, praised Lindell from the stage as a “patriot” who’s “willing to die for this country.” He described Lindell’s “Cyber Symposium” — the event earlier this month where Lindell failed to present any evidence of a rigged election — as “amazing.”

Twitter critics had very different perspectives on Lindell:

Mike Lindell conducted a Master Class, #Cult101, at the #TrumpRally / #TrumpRallyAlabama in Cullman, Alabama. Even @RSBNetwork is offering discount codes for his shitty pillows.#Fanatic45 is about to hit the stage to do some serious, serious culting.



From @StandForBetterpic.twitter.com/reuRGTmks3 — StandForBetter.org (@StandForBetter) August 22, 2021

MyPillow crank Mike Lindell is chanting Trump 2021, the creepy old codger has lost his marbles. pic.twitter.com/3qfrxsYIJO — KeanoTheDog (@judgeyourself99) August 22, 2021

They will move the goal posts again and again until they have returned them to their original position and then they will start moving them yet again. The pillowcase was kinda a entertaining the first half dozen times his predictions failed but the joke starts getting old. — Stefan Beyron🛡⚔☀️💉 (@StefanBeyron) August 22, 2021

He’s like one of those rapture dudes. If the end of the world doesn’t come this week, there’s always another date to pick. What a joke. — Mayor Pufnstuf (@pufmeister) August 22, 2021

I knew it. The Christmas Miracle. 🎄 — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) August 22, 2021

Another 4 months of grifting. That’s the purpose, right? — Sunny☀️ (@SunnyyShine) August 22, 2021

Mike Lindell AKA Nostradumbass — Larry, J.D. 🦅 (@LawIbbetson) August 22, 2021

