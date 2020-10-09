Now Master's in Tamil can also get you seat in archaeology PGD, Palaniswami thanks PM Modi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 9 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for including Master's degree in Tamil as one of the minimum qualification criteria for admissions to the two-year Post-graduate Diploma in Archaeology in Noida's Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology.

"I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to our Hon'ble Prime Minister @PMOIndia (Narendra Modi)

ji, for the immediate response to my request to include Master's degree in Tamil as one of the minimum qualification criteria for the two-year Post-Graduate Diploma in Archaeology course," Chief Minister Palaniswami tweeted.

View photos

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), under the Union Culture Ministry, had recently published an advertisement for the admission to the two-year Post-graduate diploma programme for the 2020-22 session at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology, in which Master's degree in several languages, including Sanskrit, was mentioned as the minimum qualification. Pointing out that Tamil was omitted from the list, Palaniswami had written to Modi.

Palaniswami on Thursday had urged Prime Minister Modi to direct the ASI to include the Master's degree in Tamil in the list of minimum qualification for the admission to the PG diploma course.

After the central government included the South Indian language, the Tamil Nadu CM wrote to the PM again on Friday, thanking him for the "immediate response" to his request.

He also posted a copy of the letter, addressed to PM Modi.

"I appreciate the prompt response and once again thank you for the immediate action in the matter," his letter dated October 9 read. (ANI)