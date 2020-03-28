You can now livestream the Northern Lights from your living room

Photo credit: Dennis Fischer Photography - Getty Images

From Harper's BAZAAR

While many of us are still trying to figure out how to break up the monotony of self-isolation without spending countless hours in front of the television, perhaps some entertainment courtesy of Mother Nature herself might do the trick?

Aurora borealis (or Northern Lights) is one of nature’s most incredible phenomenons – and now you can livestream it directly into your living room.

Explore.org and Polar Bears International use footage from a camera located in Churchill, Manitoba, Canada, which is situated underneath the aurora oval - thought to be one of the best places on earth to view the aurora borealis.

Photo credit: golf was here - Getty Images

Of course, like many that go in search of the spectacular light show, it’s down to chance as to whether you’ll catch it. But at least this way you haven’t spent thousands of pounds on a trip fruitless trip to Norway.

Streaming 24 hours a day, the borealis could acts the perfect backdrop to your evening meal, board game or paint-by-numbers session.

Late winter and early spring (particularly February and March) are thought to be the best time to see the light’s as the sky is at its darkest.

Photo credit: Roberto Moiola / Sysaworld - Getty Images

The dancing light of the borealis are caused by collisions between electrically-charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere.

The phenomenon are generally seen above the magnetic poles of the northern and southern hemispheres and can been viewed in countries from Alaska, to Northern Canada, Iceland, Norway, Finland, Russia, Sweden and Greenland.

You can livestream the Northern Lights via this link. Enjoy!

