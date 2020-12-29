You Can Now Get Little UGG Boots for Your Dog to Protect Their Paws from the Winter Cold

UGG and V.I.P/ Livin Cool

Save your pooch from a season of frosty paws with the latest fashion item for dogs.

Beloved bootmaker UGG and New York City-based dog lifestyle brand Very Important Puppies have partnered up to create UGG boots for dogs. This canine collaboration promises to meld "the snug world of UGG with Very Important Puppies’ utility-driven streetwear designs," according to a release.

The brands have created two looks that are currently available for sale. The first is a tan boot with bright orange trim, while the other is a black outer layer with a neon green trim. Both sets of pooch booties are made out of faux suede and feature a faux fur trim.

These boots may look like little versions of classic UGG footwear, but a few changes have been made to make them a better fit for dogs. The booties feature an easy-entry front opening and an adjustable hook-and-loop strap for a secure fit, so you won't have to stuff your pup's paws into these boots. Plus, these canine creations also feature rubber outsoles to make them more durable and weather resistant.

"UGG is a truly democratic brand," Andrea O’Donnell, president of UGG® & Koolaburra by UGG® of Deckers Brands, said in a statement. "Expanding our range and collaborating with Very Important Puppies clever vision evidences this notion and debuts fun and functional products, expanding the UGG brand’s iconic silhouette to a whole new species."

For UGG lovers looking to get their dog a matching set of shoes, these new booties are now available for $80 on VeryImportantPuppies.dog and UGG.com, and come in a range of sizes.