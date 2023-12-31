You Can Now Take the Hotly Anticipated Lamborghini Lanzador for a (Virtual) Test Drive

Lamborghini’s Lanzador isn’t expected to debut until 2028, but the hotly anticipated EV is already cruising about in the digital world.

The Italian marque has just launched a new virtual experience on Roblox that will allow car buffs to explore the high-riding grand tourer in an “unprecedented way.”

“This collaboration is a testament to our commitment of reaching a new generation of fans and showcasing our brand’s leadership in both the digital and physical realms,” Lamborgini marketing director Christian Mastro said in a statement.

You can customize your own Lanzador.

For the unversed, Roblox is an online game platform that allows users to create games or play games built by others. The Lamborghini Lanzador Lab allows gamers to explore the new Raging Bull nearly half a decade before its official release. In the immersive 3-D experience, you can design and customize your own digital Lanzador via Lamborghini’s Ad Personam personalization program and then race it in virtual time trials. You can also explore a virtual replica of the Lamborghini Museum to learn more about the automaker.

Users can race their customized Lanzador in virtual time trials.

In addition, gamers can purchase digital items for their online avatars, including a racing helmet, backpack, beanies, and hats. There are also three limited-edition Lamborghini Bull Heads on offer for 1.5 million Robux (about $6,000 at current conversion rates). The three people who buy the Bull Heads will be invited to the Lamborghini headquarters in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy. The VIP experience will include a tour of the Lamborghini Museum, the Ad Personam Studio, and the factory lines. The three will also have the opportunity to see the physical Lanzador concept car in person and learn more about its features.

Gamers can explore a virtual replica of the Lamborghini Museum.

Billed as an “ultra GT,” the Lanzador is a sleek grand tourer with serious ground clearance. The four-seater will reportedly deliver the performance of a supercar but the everyday versatility of the Urus. The powertrain will consist of two electric motors, with one situated on each axle. This setup not only ensures permanent all-wheel drive in all conditions but an impressive peak power output of more than one megawatt (roughly 1,340 horses). The high-performance battery will reportedly ensure “long range,” though it’s unclear how many miles that is. Of course, if you’re driving in the metaverse, you have unlimited range.

