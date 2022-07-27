There’s now a ‘Gone Girl’-themed cruise — what could go wrong?

In honor of the 10th anniversary of Gone Girl, author Gillian Flynn is hosting book signings and a Q&A on an eight-day cruise on the Danube River.

Flynn’s 2012 novel follows the mysterious disappearance of Amy Dunne and the clues that lead the police to believe her husband, Nick, was somehow involved in it. Gone Girl was a New York Times bestseller and was made into a movie starring Rosamund Pike and Ben Affleck in 2014.

What could go wrong on a cruise with a theme based on a book about lies, cheating and framing your husband for murder?

The Avalon Waterways cruise will host 150 passengers who are willing and able to shell out $3,400 for a ticket. The “killer opportunity” will go from Sept. 15-22 and visit spots between Budapest, Hungary, and Deggendorf, Germany.

Gone Girl takes place in Missouri, so it’s not clear why Avalon Waterways chose this path. Avalon also has a number of themed cruises within its Storyteller Series — including a Sex and the City-themed one starting in Paris and a Cheryl Strayed one on the same course as the Gone Girl cruise.

It seems as though Flynn is on to the joke that this is an unusual theme for a cruise, as she tweeted that there would also be a “special passenger to murder.”

I should add that I will be selecting both by raffle and by means and opportunity a special passenger to murder! — Gillian Flynn (@TheGillianFlynn) July 24, 2022

Twitter users, naturally, lost their minds over the concept of a Gone Girl cruise.

taking my husband, with whom i have a loving and honest relationship, on the Gone Girl Cruise https://t.co/VM5CwOqTPG — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) July 24, 2022

Husbands, if your wife wants to take you on the GONE GIRL cruise… I say go for it, have a great time, what could go wrong https://t.co/5M5jeCx9T9 — Layne Fargo (@LayneFargo) July 23, 2022

everyone donate to my paypal so i can go fake my death on the gone girl cruise — certified ultima forklift operator (@deusdarnus) July 25, 2022

Huh, that's weird, my wife has been missing and all of a sudden I find an all-expenses paid ticket to the Gone Girl Cruise bought with a new credit card registered to me. Oh well, it'll be good to take my mind off of things. https://t.co/RVqneBBF4c — Jake Cole (@ThatJakePC) July 24, 2022

If you're doing the Gone Girl cruise, please do it properly: vanish on the second night, leaving a hastily cleaned up crime scene and an incriminating journal. — Dr Eva Burke (@Eva_B89) July 25, 2022

The post There’s now a ‘Gone Girl’-themed cruise — what could go wrong? appeared first on In The Know.

Story continues

More from In The Know:

Woman calls out date for ghosting her after she flew cross-country to see him

5 best-selling lunch bags you can get on Amazon for under $20

Drag has opened up a world of opportunities for Xunami Muse

Grab these trending styles for women and girls at Athleta before they sell out

'Raven's Home' introduces Disney Channel's 1st trans character