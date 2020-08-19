Now fans think Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are already married

From Cosmopolitan

The rumour mill has gone into overdrive for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, following their engagement.

First there was talk of three engagement parties. Then a suggestion that she was pregnant. And now fans are speculating about whether they're already married. Wow.

21-year-old Brooklyn and Nicola, 24, announced their engagement to the world last month with sweet affectionate photo. In the accompanying caption, Brooklyn wrote, "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx"

Since then, the couple have shared some unseen photos from the engagement itself, and are reportedly already planning their wedding guest list - casually including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

For now, though, the pair have sparked rumours that they're already married, after Brooklyn referred to Nicola as his wife on Instagram. The model shared a photo of the pair together with the caption, "My forever" to which Brooklyn replied, "My wife ❤️❤️❤️"

The comment has since had over 1100 likes, with fans replying asking whether the pair have already tied the knot in secret. "Something you haven’t told us ? 😍💕" one person wrote, while another added, "your fiancée or wife?!"

Neither Brooklyn or Nicola have suggested they're already married, so maybe the comment is more an excited pet name. Either way, these two are obviously very in love.

