Right now, Chelsea are the best team in the Premier League

Cucurella scores a wonderful diving header in the victory over Brentford - Getty Images/Julian Finney

Chelsea have given themselves the chance to go top of the Premier League table for the first time three years – just do not call them title contenders.

Head coach Enzo Maresca has consistently denied talk of Chelsea being in the title race and yet a fifth successive League win moved his team two points behind leaders Liverpool.

That means that Chelsea will go top, at least for a couple of hours, if they beat Everton next Sunday, with Liverpool taking on Tottenham Hotspur later in the day.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City all slipped up this weekend, but not Chelsea who, on form alone, must be the best team in the league at the moment.

Maresca and Chelsea may question the significance of being top for a few hours before Christmas, but not since December 3, 2021 have the team hit the No 1 spot.

The club’s fans are clearly happy with what they are seeing, as the home crowd “we’ve got our Chelsea back” during Sunday’s victory over Brentford.

Goals from Marc Cucurella and Nicolas Jackson proved to be enough for Chelsea, despite a late strike from Bryan Mbeumo that set up a nervous seven minutes of stoppage time.

Cucurella was shown a red card after the full-time whistle. The defender had upset Brentford by going down clutching his face in stoppage time and then reacted to something as all the players gathered in the centre circle.