Now Cats and Dogs Can Wear Pandora Charms, Too

RUFF LIFE: Pandora is the latest brand to address the fizzy market for premium pet accessories: Bone, heart and paw-shaped charms are the most striking feature of the Danish jeweler’s pet collars, available in two colors and four sizes.

“Cuteness overload, guaranteed,” its press release purrs, noting that “proud pet parents will now have the opportunity to coordinate with their four-legged friends like never before.”

Luxury brands have stampeded into pet accessories over the past year amid a spike in pet ownership during the pandemic, and a trend that has seen Millennials lavishing more money on their cats and dogs. In the U.K. alone, an estimated 3.2 million households acquired a pet since the start of the coronavirus health crisis.

Recent entrants into the category include Celine, Gucci, Versace, Moschino and Dsquared2.

The global market for pet products, excluding food, is projected to grow by more than $10 billion between 2020 and 2025, when it is slated to hit $36.89 billion, according to Euromonitor International.

Pandora’s pet collars are part of its fall 2022 Moments collection, built around its collectible charms, with the dangling motifs echoing some of the motifs sported on human wrists, necks and ear lobes.

Pandora’s focus group surveys with 3,600 consumers in the U.S., Italy and China revealed keen interest in pet products.

“As a brand whose purpose is to give a voice to people’s loves, we wanted to meet this demand and provide the pet owners with the opportunity to accessorize their furry friends,” said Sampo Emil Salonen, brand manager for Moments. “We have also seen others stepping into this space, however, we have designed a great range of products that are uniquely Pandora.”

Salonen noted that designing accessories for animals “brought new considerations to our process where we worked with a unique set of materials to create products that cater to them.”

Pandora’s creative directors opted for a plant-based, leather-like material for the adjustable collars, and lightweight stainless steel for the charms, or tags, which can be engraved with messages and other details.

Salonen noted the collars contain up to 76 percent bio-based fibers and corn-based resin, covered with a viscose-based fabric that is resistant to mould and bacteria.

The collection is available starting Thursday at Pandora stores with pet collars priced at $95 and tags at $35.

