You can now buy Princess Diana’s original sheep jumper – if you have £70,000

Diana wearing her 'Black sheep' wool jumper by Warm and Wonderful - Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The black-sheep jumper famously worn by Lady Diana Spencer weeks before her marriage to Prince Charles is to be sold by Sotheby’s after being discovered languishing in an old wine box.

Shortly after Diana wore the red knit decorated with sheep to a polo match in Windsor in June 1981, it was returned to Sally Muir and Joanna Osborne, founders of the label Warm & Wonderful, with a letter from Buckingham Palace explaining that it had a tear in the cuff and requesting that it was repaired or replaced.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Muir and Osborne sent Diana a new jumper and believed that the damaged one had been lost. It was only when Osborne was searching her attic for an old pattern in March this year that she rediscovered the damaged jumper, more than 40 years since she’d last seen it.

“It’s the ultimate Cash in the Attic story, it’s almost corny,” says Osborne. “I found an old wine box and it was folded up in there along with a cotton bedspread, which was very fortunate, as it means it has stayed in good condition.”

Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a replacement jumper whilst at the Guard's Polo Club alongside Sarah Ferguson in 1983 - Georges De Keerle

Osborne was shocked by her discovery: “We didn’t think we had any of the original sheep jumpers, because at the time, we were so desperate to complete orders that we never owned one ourselves, so I couldn’t believe I’d found the original Diana sheep jumper. It took a while to sink in. And we’re so lucky it’s not fallen to pieces.”

Conscious that they were in possession of a piece of royal fashion history, Muir and Osborne contacted Sotheby’s in the hope that it would be interested in selling the jumper. “We felt a large weight of responsibility, knowing we have this amazing thing,” says Muir.

Sotheby’s has given the jumper an estimate of £50,000-£70,000. It will be auctioned online between August 31 and September 13. “This exceptional garment, meticulously preserved, carries the whispers of Princess Diana’s grace, charm, and her keen eye for fashion,” says Cynthia Houlton, Sotheby’s global head of fashion and accessories.

Diana in a replacement jumper, after the original was damaged, at a polo match in Windsor, 1983 - Princess Diana Archive

Muir and Osborne believe that the young Diana, who turned 20 shortly after she first wore the sheep jumper, may have ripped the hole in its cuff with the huge sapphire and diamond engagement ring that she had chosen from a selection presented to her by the then Prince of Wales.

While a stylish royal wearing such a novelty item of clothing would now go instantly viral, the effect for the young designers at the time was more of a slow burn. “We couldn’t cash in on it and publicise it immediately,” says Muir. “It took a while for people to realise that it was our jumper.”

“Our fathers were very excited about it,” Osborne continues. “Both sets of parents had supported our crazy plan [to start a knitwear business], which they didn’t understand, so it was public affirmation for them. My father contacted Buckingham Palace straightaway to ask when we’d get a royal warrant, not realising that that takes years of dedicated service.”

Muir and Osborne’s Warm & Wonderful label has enjoyed a renaissance in recent years after being bought by the American fashion entrepreneur Jack Carlson

It is believed that the Princess was given the jumper by Emilie van Cutsem, the mother of Edward van Cutsem, who was one of Charles and Diana’s pageboys. As a loyal friend of the Prince of Wales, van Cutsem likely meant the jumper as an innocent, kind gift to Diana, even if it has now come to symbolise the struggles she faced as part of the Firm.

In 2019, Diana’s personal trainer Jenni Rivett sold the Princess’s Virgin Atlantic gym sweatshirt with R R Auction for £42,760. In 1997, months before her death, Diana sold 79 of her most famous dresses at Christie’s in New York to raise funds for some of her favourite charities. The sale raised $3.25 million, including a record-breaking $222,500 for the velvet Victor Edelstein dress that Diana wore to dance with John Travolta at the White House in 1985.

Muir and Osborne’s Warm & Wonderful label has enjoyed a renaissance in recent years after being bought by the American fashion entrepreneur Jack Carlson. New sheep jumpers have been created in different colours and sizes. A recreation of Diana’s knit was made for Emma Corrin, who played Princess Diana in the fourth series of the television series The Crown, to wear in scenes that depicted the early years of Charles and Diana’s marriage.