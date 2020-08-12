You Can Now Book the Last Blockbuster in America for the Ultimate '90s Sleepover

From Woman's Day

Children of the '90s and early aughts will likely be the last generation to recall that "renting a movie" once entailed having your parents drive you to a strip mall to wander the aisles of a Blockbuster for an hour, usually before settling once more on The Big Lebowski and calling it a day.

If you're feeling nostalgic for that experience — and in these dark times, who could blame you — you're in luck. Turns out, there's still one Blockbuster left standing in the U.S., and for the price of a bargain bin DVD, you can now rent the entire damn store for yourself.

For just $4/night on Airbnb, the Bend, Oregon location—aka, "the World's Last Blockbuster" will loan itself out for what looks to be the ultimate nostalgic, socially distanced hang.

The living room-style space in the center of the store includes a pull-out couch, air mattress, bean bag chair, an old-school VCR, and several shelves worth of snacks that guests are free to raid. In a gloomier, but necessary nod to the present, they'll also throw in face coverings, disinfectant wipes, and hand sanitizer. "So let loose, blast the boombox, and wear your favorite '90s denim so that you feel right at home in another era," the hosts wrote.



The deal comes with a few caveats, though: Only three nights are up for grabs—9/18, 9/19, and 9/20—and the bidding (unclear whether it's first-come, first-serve) starts next Monday. Best of luck to all of the Oregon-based nostalgia-seekers, and remember: Be kind. Please rewind.

