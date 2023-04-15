Now axe smart motorways entirely

Smart motorway

The Government has finally made the right decision on smart motorways. This newspaper has campaigned for years against the ill-thought-through schemes, and today’s announcement is a victory for common sense. It also recognises the grief and pain of smart motorways’ victims and their families.

The rollout of more smart motorways was paused at the start of 2022, pending a review. That review was once expected to last until the spring of next year, so this early and decisive commitment is especially welcome. Existing schemes will be made safer, projects at the planning stage will be torn up, and many partially completed schemes will also be scrapped.

Ministers should, of course, go further. If new smart motorways are to be stopped, what is the justification for keeping the ones already in place? But they also need to learn the right lessons from the fiasco.

Smart motorways were an attempt to reduce congestion on Britain’s road network on the cheap, effectively by getting rid of hard shoulders and using “smart” technological solutions to protect drivers who had broken down. The result was a policy debacle, in which drivers paid with their lives.

Part of the rationale now for ending the experiment appears again to be to save taxpayers’ money. That is all well and good, especially with Britain’s workers weighed down by a tax burden of a size not seen since the Second World War. However, this cannot be an argument for reducing investment in the UK’s road network.

Environmentalists and their allies in both the main political parties have launched an all-out war on motorists. In Wales, in February this year, the Labour administration went so far as to cancel all major road-building projects in a bid to reduce carbon emissions. In London, Sadiq Khan persists with an expansion to the ultra-low emission zone that could force thousands off the roads entirely.

The Conservatives have to resist this shockingly illiberal approach. There is a growing strain of hair-shirt eco-activism that refuses to consider growth-friendly solutions to environmental challenges, from nuclear power to electric cars. Instead of engineering better answers, its solution is always less: less travel, less convenience and ultimately less freedom and flexibility for ordinary people. People drive because, especially outside the bubble of London, they often have no other choice.

Smart motorways only pretended to be a hi-tech fix. They hid a failure to invest in a road network fit for the 21st century. This rethink is welcome, but the problems the miserable exercise papered over still need to be addressed.