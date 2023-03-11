You can now apply for the next series of the Great Pottery Throwdown

Channel 4

It's one of the nation's favourite craft TV shows – and now you can apply to take part in the next series of The Great Pottery Throwdown.

The Channel 4 series sees 12 brilliant amateur potters from across the UK battle it out to be crowned the very best home potter in the country.

Each week, their moulding, shaping and painting skills are put to the test with a series of gruelling challenges, judged by experts Rich Miller and Keith Brymer Jones and a host of guest potters.

On the show, the potters are tasked to create everything from intricately decorated lamps to striking teapots. Each week, one potter is crowned Potter of the Week, and another is sadly sent home.

The show is filmed in Gladstone Pottery Museum in the UK home of all things clay, Stoke on Trent.

Viewers have been loving watching the latest series of the craft competition, and on Sunday 5 March, fans across the country will tune in to the semi final, which will determine which four potters makes it to the final and one step closer to the coveted trophy.

And now you can apply for the next series of the show to be in with a chance to be crowned Britain's best home potter.

The news was shared on Instagram with a picture of host Siobhán McSweeney and judges Rich Miller and Keith Brymer Jones and the caption: "Throw the judges what you're made of!"

To apply, all you need to do is fill out an online application form here – or if you prefer, you can have one posted to you. All you need to do is email applyforpotterythrowdown@loveproductions.co.uk or call 0207 067 2467, stating your full name, full address (including postcode) and telephone number.

Applications close on Monday 17th April 2023 at 12pm. The start date for the new series has not yet be released – but stay tuned and we'll keep you posted.

The Great Pottery Throw Down is on Channel 4 on Sunday evenings at 7.45pm and available on All4.

