Right now, you can get an Amazon Echo Dot for $0.99

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Right now (while supplies last), you can get an Amazon Echo Dot for just $0.99. Yep, you read that right. Amazon’s massive promotion is back and has brought the Echo Dot’s price down to what you’d see at a dollar store — and we have all of the details.

Shoppers can snag the smart speaker for $1 when they buy a one-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited. For Prime members, that subscription comes out to $7.99, while for non-Prime members it’s $9.99. So if we do the math on that deal, Prime users are getting one-month of unlimited access to over 50 million songs and an Echo Dot for under $9 and non-Prime users are getting the same deal for under $11! And with the Echo Dot regularly retailing for $50, you’re saving big.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Credit: Amazon

Beyond having 60 million songs to listen to, Amazon Music Unlimited is always ad-free, lets you download your favorite songs and playlists for offline listening and even personalizes recommendations for you based on your listening habits. Talk about music to our ears… And while after your first month, your subscription will auto-renew for $9.99 per month, you can cancel or change your subscription at any time.

We’ve been fans of the Echo Dot for ages, thanks to its rich sound and compact look. You can think of it as the traditional Amazon Echo’s mini-me, with pretty much the same capabilities, just smaller and more affordable. The Echo Dot has Alexa, Amazon’s personal assistant, built right in too, so you can ask your device what the weather is outside, to set a kitchen timer, to play music and a ton more.

Story continues

With over 349,000 reviews and over four and half stars out of five, it’s not too difficult to figure out why people love this device so much (and did we mention the speaker comes in four neutral hues?).

One Amazon reviewer shared that they “cannot say enough about this Amazon Echo Dot. It is WONDERFUL. Loud, crisp, and knows my voice so well.” While another declared, “I’m in love with this little guy,” calling out its “unending entertainment and usefulness.”

If you want in on this deal, click here while supplies last.

If you liked this deal, you might want to check out this best-selling beauty duo available on Amazon.

More from In The Know:

Armie Hammer’s quarantine makeover was certainly a choice

You can still buy the $5 cleanser Marilyn Monroe and Jackie Kennedy used

This $20 tightening cream feels like “vacation in a jar”

Shop our favorite beauty products from In The Know Beauty on TikTok

The post Right now, you can get an Amazon Echo Dot for $0.99 appeared first on In The Know.