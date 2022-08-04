Now that al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri is dead, the questions begin. Here are some of the biggest ones.

Josh Meyer, USA TODAY
·10 min read

Some of the most basic details have been disclosed about the U.S. drone strike that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri at sunrise Saturday in Kabul, the bustling capital of Afghanistan.

But as is always the case with major counterterrorism operations, it could be weeks, months or even years before we know the answers to some of the bigger questions involving the operation – including how much of an impact it will have in terms of making Americans safer.

Here are some of the key outstanding questions, and some initial answers and prognostications surrounding al-Zawahri's death, based on interviews with current and former U.S. counterterrorism officials and other experts.

Who was Ayman al-Zawahri?

While Osama bin Laden was the public face, founder and a chairman-of-the-board-like figure of al-Qaida, al-Zawahri operated more as a CEO of the organization from its creation in the mid-1990s. That included playing a management role in some of its most audacious plots, including the coordinated attacks on New York and Washington that killed nearly 3,000 people on Sept. 11, 2001.

When Bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces in Pakistan in 2011, Zawahri – his top deputy – immediately stepped into the role of emir, or leader of the terror network. In recent months, he has led a resurgence of the group’s core organization in Afghanistan, thanks in part to the withdrawal of U.S. troops last year, according to a recent United Nations counterterrorism report.

"Member State assessments thus far suggest that Al-Qaida has a safe haven under the Taliban and increased freedom of action," the May 2020 UN report said, adding that al-Zawahri has issued more frequent recorded communiques to his followers since last August, when the Taliban chased off the U.S.-friendly Kabul government and took control of the country.

More: Who is Ayman al-Zawahri? Master strategist for al-Qaida was Osama bin Laden's mentor, then successor

Does al-Zawahri's killing validate President Joe Biden's decision to leave Afghanistan?

No, according to most counterterrorism experts interviewed by USA TODAY, including some of the CIA and Pentagon's top former Al-Qaida hunters.

They say the successful multiagency operation shows an impressive “over the horizon” capability, or the ability to coordinate a lethal strike from afar without any U.S. military or intelligence assets in Afghanistan. Biden said that capability was a key justification for his decision to withdraw troops and spies from there and still keep the terrorist threat in check.

But most U.S. intelligence and military counterterrorism officials say there usually needs to be an on-the-ground collection component to identify and track a potential target and then guide U.S. missiles and drone strikes to it. And that network, which the U.S. laboriously built up during two-plus decades in Afghanistan is dwindling quickly in the aftermath of the U.S. withdrawal.

“The over the horizon stuff is crap. We can send drones anywhere to kill people but you can’t fire a missile without knowing where to look, what you’re looking at – and what to look for,” said Douglas London, the CIA's top Afghanistan counterterrorism officer for many years before his retirement in 2019.

And that kind of intelligence needed for accurate – and especially preventive – strikes is almost entirely dependent on the kind of vetted first-hand human intelligence and signals intelligence that the U.S. largely lost when it pulled out of Afghanistan, he said.

“That usually comes from us directly or from a local (intel/military) partner, of which we have none in Afghanistan," London said.

Ayman al-Zawahri, left, and Osama bin Laden expanded al-Qaida’s global reach and capabilities. Bin Laden was the public face of the terrorist organization, and Zawahri was its strategist.
Ayman al-Zawahri, left, and Osama bin Laden expanded al-Qaida’s global reach and capabilities. Bin Laden was the public face of the terrorist organization, and Zawahri was its strategist.

More: Biden and Trump administrations didn't miss ISIS-K threat – they ignored it, experts say

"While this was a good operation, I don’t think this means that the full withdrawal was a good idea," said Michael “Mick” Mulroy, a former deputy assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East, former Marine and retired CIA paramilitary operations officer. "We've lost any or most ability to have eyes and ears on the ground and know what’s going on and to act as a deterrent" against plotting by terrorist organizations in Afghanistan.

How was the US able to track and kill al-Zawahri without boots on the ground?

The U.S. government, like always, is declining to discuss most aspects of the operation, which are highly classified, to protect sources and methods of gathering that kind of sensitive intelligence.

One thing that is clear is that the Biden administration made good use of its formidable ISR technologies – short for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance – which form the foundation of its "over the horizon" strike capability. Much of that intelligence comes from satellites and sophisticated drones that can "loiter" in a target area for prolonged periods of time, London said.

A successful terrorist manhunt, though, requires a triad of intelligence-gathering techniques – ISR, and signals and human intelligence, according to Marc Polymeropoulos, who retired from the CIA's Senior Intelligence Service in 2019 after 26 years tracking terrorists on the ground in Afghanistan, Iraq and elsewhere.

Signals intelligence is information gleaned largely from the electronics used by foreign adversaries, including intercepted phone and internet communications, that provide a window into their capabilities, actions, and intentions.

Polymeropoulos and London told USA TODAY that human intelligence – or real-time information provided by people close to the target – is generally preferable in order to be able to take out someone like al-Zawahri on a balcony in the middle of a crowded city, especially without injuring anyone else.

Ideally, that "humint," as the CIA calls it, would be cultivated by the agency's own case officers, who usually have years of experience handling locally-based agents on the ground in hostile environments.

"It’s likely that we had some humint," Polymeropoulos said, mostly likely in the form of information gatherers still on the CIA payroll in Kabul or other parts of the country. "Presumably we’ve left some networks or sources there who can report on some individuals for us."

Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint near the U..S embassy that was previously manned by American troops, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 17, 2021. A new report says decisions by Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden to pull all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan were the key factors in the collapse of that nation's military, leading to the Taliban takeover last year. (AP Photo, File)
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint near the U..S embassy that was previously manned by American troops, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 17, 2021. A new report says decisions by Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden to pull all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan were the key factors in the collapse of that nation's military, leading to the Taliban takeover last year. (AP Photo, File)

London, author of the 2021 book, "The Recruiter: Spying and the Lost Art of American Intelligence," said al-Zawahri's decision to join family in Kabul "gave us advantages" that helped make up for the lack of human sources in Afghanistan.

"A lot of people travel in and out of there so it's easier to collect" both human and signals intelligence than it is in a remote location, said London. He believes the U.S. and its allies "still have a core of collectors left behind that we were able to communicate with" on the operation.

More: How Hellfire missiles and intense surveillance were part of fatal attack on al-Zawahri

What does this say about the Taliban and al-Qaida's relationship?

The fact that al-Zawahri reportedly was killed at a house owned by a top aide to senior Taliban leader Sirajuddin Haqqani proves that the Taliban has never cut its ties to al-Qaida like it promised to in the Trump-era deal that set the stage for the U.S. withdrawal.

A senior administration official confirmed in a briefing with reporters Monday that al-Zawahri's presence in downtown Kabul was a "clear violation" of the deal, which was endorsed and supported by the Biden administration.

"It doesn’t just show that the Taliban aren’t just bad partners but that they are actively working against our interests," Mulroy said.

The UN report said that al-Qaida has regrouped in Afghanistan thanks to protection afforded by the Taliban in the aftermath of the U.S. withdrawal.

In this television image from Arab satellite station Al-Jazeera, Osama bin Laden, right, listens as his top deputy Ayman al-Zawahri speaks at an undisclosed location, in this image made from undated video tape broadcast by the station April 15, 2002.
In this television image from Arab satellite station Al-Jazeera, Osama bin Laden, right, listens as his top deputy Ayman al-Zawahri speaks at an undisclosed location, in this image made from undated video tape broadcast by the station April 15, 2002.

Will killing al-Zawahri make a difference?

That depends on a multitude of factors, including who replaces al-Zawahri as emir, or leader of al-Qaida, and whether the Taliban can be pressured into backing away from its support of the terror network.

His death places al-Qaida at perhaps its most important crossroads since its inception in the 1990s. When Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011, al-Zawahri was clearly his replacement as the terror group's longtime No. 2 leader and organizational planner.

But with al-Zawahri out of the picture, the group's leaders will have to choose between a known and trusted aide to him or a dark horse candidate who might have broader appeal among al-Qaida's next generation of recruits and its regional affiliates in Africa, the Middle East and elsewhere, said Colin Clarke, a South Asia terror expert and research director at the Soufan Group.

Al-Qaida's decision on a successor also comes at a critical juncture in Afghanistan, where the group is engaged in a power struggle with ISIS-K, the regional affiliate of the Islamic State, which is also resurgent in the wake of the U.S. pullout.

That intensifying rivalry is causing both groups to look for ways to launch high-profile attacks in order to recruit and fundraise off of them, Clarke said. .

He said al-Qaida in particular will spend the next year developing the capability to strike U.S. and other Western targets.

But perhaps most importantly, success against a resurgent al-Qaida in South Asia and its affiliates in other parts of the world will depend on how aggressively the U.S. and its allies pursue them.

For the past two decades, virtually all significant counterterrorism successes have come from efforts to take out the entire command and control structure of a terror network like al-Qaida or ISIS, including financiers and operational commanders.

A decapitation strike that just takes out a leader like al-Zawahri might do little to damage the overall organization, and can even backfire if their replacement is smarter, more influential and bent on revenging their death, London told USA TODAY.

Who will replace al-Zawahri?

For now, the smart money is on Saif al-Adel replacing al-Zawahri, a longtime deputy who is living in Iran, most likely under some form of house arrest or government control, London said. 

Al-Adel has been close to al-Zawahri for several decades, and is wanted by the U.S. in connection with the 1998 bombings of the U.S. embassies in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and Nairobi, Kenya. But at the age of 62, he may be seen as too old to lead the organization at such a time of transition, London said.,

He said al-Zawahri may also be seen as too linked to "core al-Qaida" in Afghanistan and not the affiliate groups like al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb or al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula.

The recent United Nations counterterrorism report listed some other potential successors, including the much younger al-Zawahri son-in-law Abd al Rahman al Maghrebi, a Moroccan born national. London, however, said al Maghrebi has never wanted to be in charge and has been happy running al-Qaida's prolific media arm, As-Sahab.

Next in line of seniority after al Maghrebi, the UN report said, are Yazid Mebrak of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb, the group's affiliate in Algeria and other parts of the African Sahel region, and Ahmed Diriye of Al-Shabaab in Somalia and a broader swath of East Africa.

None of them come close to matching al-Zawahri, or bin Laden, in terms of stature or influence within the entire al-Qaida network, according to Joshua Sinai, a counterterrorism analyst and former Department of Homeland Security official.

"No other al-Qaida leader is as strategically important, with the next level of leadership lacking al-Zawahri’s charisma and authoritativeness," Sinai said. "This makes his targeting so strategically important in degrading al-Qaida as a world-class terrorist organization."

Al-Adel and other al-Qaida figures living in Iran would be particularly hampered by that country's control over them, Sinai said, "since Iran likely doesn't want them operationally involved in terrorist attacks, since it will backfire on Iran."

As a result, he said, "AQ now is basically leaderless, so it will be interesting to see what transpires," using a common abbreviation for the terror network. "I do wonder about a retaliation by AQ remnants -- will it be low scale or catastrophic? Will it take place overseas or in the U.S.?"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri's death raises big questions

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Trade deadline preview: Juan Soto sweepstakes down to wire

    When Juan Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal to stay with the Washington Nationals, it ensured Tuesday's 6 p.m. EDT trade deadline would have a little juice. That wasn’t a certainty when Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed to an expanded postseason format this spring. With 12 October spots available — and no more one-game wild-card rounds — some had concerns about whether there would be enough star power left among sellers to satisfy a potentially growing number of buy

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Doctor at McMaster Children's Hospital dies after competing in Toronto Triathlon Festival

    Dr. Candace Nayman was so focused on helping others in life that it only made sense that she would do so in death as well, her siblings say. The McMaster Children's Hospital pediatrics resident died Thursday, days after collapsing in the water during a race in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 24. At her funeral, held Thursday at Toronto's Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, her siblings Lauren and Maurice described Candace as someone who loved children, often gave blood and had proudl

  • Don Goodwin, who brought together CBC Sports and the Canada Games, headed for Hall of Honour

    More than 50 years later, the Canada Games and CBC seem inextricable from one another. It was Don Goodwin, who played key roles in both parties, who first orchestrated the arrangement in 1969. Now, as the 28th Canada Games get set to begin in Niagara, Ont., Goodwin will be posthumously inducted into the event's Hall of Honour on Friday. Goodwin died in 2018. Widow Rosemary Goodwin said the acknowledgement "means the world" to her. "Don was never a person who gave a fig about recognition," she sa

  • Marathon by the Sea has 'run its course,' says director

    The Marathon by the Sea in Saint John reached the finish line Sunday after close to three decades. Mike Doyle, the event's founder and executive director, said there has been a drop in runners, volunteers and sponsors in the last few years, which is why it is wrapping up. "I'm disappointed but eventually you have to ask if it's worth the extra strain it puts on a person to keep it developing," said Doyle. About 600 runners participated in this year's race weekend ending Sunday. It used to attrac

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Nic Demski and Dalton Schoen caught two touchdown passes each from quarterback Zach Collaros as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Calgary Stampeders 35-38 in CFL action Saturday night to stay undefeated. Collaros had a superb game for Winnipeg (8-0) as he completed 22-of-30 passes for 270 yards. Marc Liegghio kicked two field goals and a single for the Bombers, who will look to keep their winning streak alive when they travel to Monteal to face the Alouettes next Thursday. Ka’Deem Car