NOV's (NYSE:NOV) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, NOV (NYSE:NOV) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for NOV:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.08 = US$654m ÷ (US$10b - US$2.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, NOV has an ROCE of 8.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Energy Services industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for NOV compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for NOV.

What Can We Tell From NOV's ROCE Trend?

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at NOV. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 10,803% over the trailing five years. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 54% less capital than it was five years ago. NOV may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 23% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

The Bottom Line

From what we've seen above, NOV has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. And since the stock has fallen 32% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

