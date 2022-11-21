Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 21 November 2022 – On 4 November 2022, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 24 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 2 February 2022.

Under the programme initiated 4 November 2022, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 3.8 billion in the period from 7 November 2022 to 30 January 2023.

Since the announcement of the programme, the following transactions have been made:

 

Number of
B shares

Average
purchase price

Transaction
value, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement

424,985

 

358,092,886

14 November 2022

84,000

824.09

69,223,584

15 November 2022

90,000

816.31

73,468,321

16 November 2022

87,000

810.64

70,525,286

17 November 2022

84,000

806.39

67,736,950

18 November 2022

84,000

807.05

67,792,074

Accumulated under the programme

853,985

 

706,839,100

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 28,282,803 B shares of DKK 0.20 as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,280,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 24 billion during a 12-month period beginning 2 February 2022. As of 18 November 2022, Novo Nordisk has since 2 February 2022 repurchased a total of 26,593,617 B shares at an average share price of DKK 785.54 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 20,890,241,156.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 53,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact for further information

Media:

 

Ambre Brown Morley
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com

Natalia Salomao Abrahao (US)
+1 848 304 1027
niaa@novonordisk.com

Investors:

 

Daniel Muusmann Bohsen
+45 3075 2175
dabo@novonordisk.com

Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com

David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com

Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 86 / 2022

