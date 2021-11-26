Novo Nordisk announces impact from Volume Based Procurement for insulin in China

Bagsværd, Denmark, 26 November 2021 – Novo Nordisk today announced that the company has received the results from the Volume Based Procurement (VBP) tender for insulin in China. The Chinese National Healthcare Security Administration has tendered insulin sold at hospitals, and Novo Nordisk has participated in the tender. All Novo Nordisk’s insulin were included in the tender except for Ryzodeg® and Xultophy®.



Novo Nordisk currently expects an estimated negative impact on global sales growth of around 3% in 2022 as a result of reduced prices and reduced volumes of insulin sold in China. The VBP for insulin is expected to be implemented during the first half of 2022.

Novo Nordisk will provide the financial outlook for 2022 in connection with the announcement of the full-year 2021 results on 2 February 2022.

