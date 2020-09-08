Novo Closes Initial Tranche of Sprott Facility Concurrently With US$3.6 Million Non-Brokered Financing and Completes Acquisition of Millennium Minerals Limited

Not for Distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of privately held Millennium Minerals Limited (“Millennium”) from IMC Resources Gold Holdings Pte Ltd, Heritas Capital Management (Australia) Pty Ltd, and IMC Resources Ltd (collectively, “IMC”) (the “Acquisition”) first announced in the Company’s news release dated August 4, 2020 .

All amounts are in United States dollars unless indicated otherwise.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has closed the initial tranche of its $60 million four-year credit facility (the “Sprott Facility”) with Sprott Private Resource Lending II (Collector), LP (“Sprott”). The funds are available in two tranches, with the first $35 million (subject to a lender’s 12.286% cash discount for net proceeds of $30.7 million) drawn down and the remaining $25 million (subject to a lender’s 2% cash discount) available to be drawn until March 31, 2021, at Novo’s sole discretion, upon delivery of a pre-feasibility study acceptable to Sprott on the Company’s Beatons Creek gold project and the satisfaction of certain other conditions. The Company will also pay to Clarus Securities Inc. and Stifel GMP a 4.5% cash fee on amounts drawn under the Sprott Facility.

Sprott has concurrently subscribed for 1,453,624 units (the “Sprott Units”) at a price of C$3.25 per Sprott Unit for gross cash proceeds of C$4,724,280 (approximately $3.6 million) (the “Sprott Private Placement”). Each Sprott Unit is comprised of one common share of Novo (each a “Share”) and one-half of one transferable Share purchase warrant (each a “Sprott Warrant”), with each whole Sprott Warrant entitling Sprott to acquire one Share at a price of C$4.40 for a period of 36 months after the issuance of the Sprott Units. The Sprott Units and their underlying securities are subject to a statutory four-month hold period in accordance with Canadian securities legislation. Proceeds raised from the issuance of the Sprott Units will be used for capital expenditures relating to the restart of Millennium’s infrastructure and for general working capital purposes related thereto. The Sprott Private Placement will close upon receipt of TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

As announced on August 27, 2020 , the Company has also closed brokered and non-brokered private placements of Subscription Receipts (as defined below) raising gross proceeds of approximately C$56 million. The Escrow Release Conditions (as defined below) having been satisfied, these funds were released from escrow to the Company in order for it to complete the Acquisition. In aggregate, subsequent to completion of the Sprott Private Placement and repayment of the cash component of IMC’s secured debt of approximately $43.7 million (A$60 million) (as outlined below), and combined with the Company’s current cash balance, the Company will have approximately $44.8 million (C$58.6 million) at its disposal to advance the Company’s Beatons Creek gold project, with an additional gross amount of $25 million (approximately C$32.8 million) available pursuant to the second Sprott Facility tranche.

Pursuant to the agreements signed with IMC, Novo has acquired all of the outstanding ordinary shares of Millennium on a cash and debt free basis (except as described below) in exchange for the issuance to IMC of 17,706,856 Novo units (each a “Consideration Unit”) at a deemed price of C$3.25 per Consideration Unit for aggregate consideration of C$57.6 million (A$60.3 million). Each Consideration Unit is comprised of one Share and one-half of one transferable Share purchase warrant (each a “Consideration Warrant”), with each whole Consideration Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Share at a price of C$4.40 until September 7, 2023 (the “Acquisition Consideration”).

Millennium is required, within five business days after the closing of the Acquisition, to repay IMC’s secured debt of approximately $50.3 million (A$69 million) by way of payment of $43.7 million (A$60 million) in cash and the balance of $6.6 million (A$9 million) in units of Novo (each a “Debt Settlement Unit”) at a deemed price of C$3.25 per Debt Settlement Unit. Each Debt Settlement Unit is comprised of one Share and one-half of one transferable Share purchase warrant (each a “Debt Settlement Warrant”), with each whole Debt Settlement Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Share at a price of C$4.40 for a period of 36 months after the closing date of the debt settlement (the “Debt Consideration”). Novo will provide funding to Millennium to allow repayment of IMC’s secured debt.

