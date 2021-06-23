Novo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Novo Resources Corp.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) reports that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the annual general meeting of shareholders held today were duly passed. All of the director nominees, as listed in the management information circular dated May 7, 2021, were elected. Voting as to each of the director nominees was as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes Cast
FOR

% Votes Cast
FOR

Votes
WITHHELD

% of Votes
WITHHELD

Quinton Hennigh

87,989,547

87.984

12,016,194

12.016

Robert Humphryson

80,021,156

99.757

194,585

0.243

Michael Barrett

67,595,290

84.267

12,620,451

15.733

Michael Spreadborough

73,490,519

91.616

6,725,222

8.384

Ross Hamilton

73,509,511

91.640

6,706,230

8.360

Amy Jo Stefonick

73,558,095

91.658

6,695,046

8.342

Please see the report of voting results filed today under Novo’s profile at www.sedar.com for the results of the other matters voted on by shareholders at the meeting.

About Novo Resources Corp.

Novo is commissioning its flagship Beatons Creek gold project while exploring and developing its highly prospective land package covering approximately 14,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

Quinton Hennigh

Quinton Hennigh
President and Chairman


