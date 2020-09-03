What is Novichok, the nerve agent used to poison Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny?

Novichok is a series of nerve agent weapons developed as part of a secret Soviet program and continued once the Soviet Union collapsed.

A Novichok nerve agent was used to poison the former Russian double agent Sergey Skripal in the English town of Salisbury in 2018, making the weapon a household name. So when Germany's government announced Wednesday the Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny had been poisoned with a nerve agent from the "Novichok group" it was seen as an explosive development solidifying evidence that Navalny's poisoning was carried out by Russian security agencies.

PHOTO: In this Aug. 3, 2018, file photo, people in hazmat suits wait for decontamination after securing a tent over a bench in Salisbury, where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill by exposure to Novichok. (Andrew Matthews/Press Association via AP, FILE)

Russia's government has always denied the "Novichok" weapons' existence, despite its own state media running interviews with the scientists involved in their creation. Most of what is known about them comes from accounts from a handful of Russian scientists, in particular Zil Mirzayanov, who in the 1990s went public about them giving interviews to Russian and foreign journalists.

Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny was poisoned with Novichok nerve agent, German government says

"Novichok" translates as "New boy" from Russian and the name was given because the nerve agents were a new type known as "binaries." Unlike more common nerve agents such as VX and sarin, binaries consist of two substances that have to be combined in order to activate them, making it easier to transport them and also to conceal from weapons inspectors.

PHOTO: Novichok nerve agent (TNS via Newscom, FILE)

The weapons were developed under a program known as "Foliant," according to Mirzayanov. In the 1990s, he had been tasked with ensuring the secrecy of Russia's chemical weapons program, but he decided to go public because he believed the program violated the country's commitment to the Chemical Weapons Convention that it had signed along with the United States.

Accounts from scientists involved in creating the Novichok nerve agents have described them as extraordinarily dangerous, a tiny amount of which is enough to cause serious long-term health problems and if not treated with an antidote, death.

Andrei Zheleznyakov, a scientist working on a Novichok nerve agent described being accidentally exposed in a lab in 1987, in an interview from a Soviet newspaper found by The Guardian in 2018.

In the interview with the newspaper Novoye Vremya, he said a malfunction with hood ventilation released a small amount of the nerve agent, known as "Novichok-5" into the air. Zheleznyakov, who was given an antidote, died within a year suffering from cirrhosis, toxic hepatitis, nerve damage and epilepsy.

The nerve agents are made from organophosphates, the basis of which can be relatively common fertilizers. The agents harm victims in the same way as most nerve agents: by attacking the nervous system, causing a person to lose control of bodily functions, prompting cardiac arrest and shutting down the respiratory system.

"The ones that we know about are working very much the same way as other nerve agents such VX, sarin. So they affect the ability of the body to communicate with itself and slowly strangle it with a lack of oxygen and you end up with a cardiac arrest or a pulmonary arrest -- you go into a heart attack and you can't breathe anymore," Gwynn Winfield, a chemical weapons expert with the publication CBRNe World, told ABC News after the Skripal poisoning.

