Novice hockey stars' season saved after Hockey Canada relaxes rules

Some six-year-old hockey players in Ontario who had their seasons threatened by new Hockey Canada rules will get a chance to play out the year on the teams they were selected for, the Ontario Hockey Federation (OHF) said this week.

Local hockey leagues throughout the GTA, as well as parents, have been frustrated by Hockey Canada's move to have all house-league players under seven-years-old play "cross-ice," using only half the ice surface for games and practices, by the start of the new season last week.

Leagues and teams around the city said they would defy the new rule because unlike in other parts of the province, the GTA has "select" level house-league teams for elite players as young as six. Often times, that means a team of seven-year-olds may have a few advanced six-year-old players as well.

Some worried that the new system would mean these elite six-year-old players — who had to try out and be selected to play for their team — would have their seasons compromised since, for now, kids aged seven and up still play on full ice.

Cross-ice play, as well as a set of other requirements that leagues must adhere to are apart of Hockey Canada's so-called Initiation Program, designed specifically for new, young players to the game.

"The response nationally to deliver age-appropriate programming has been outstanding, and we are moving forward with the ... mandate to adjust all players from the Novice age [born in 2011] category to cross-ice or half-ice games and practices," said Tom Renney, chief executive of Hockey Canada, in a statement.

"But to see even one player's season called into question because an implementation issue of our mandate is one player too many," he added.

When the potential problems became obvious, the Ontario Hockey Federation began negotiating with Hockey Canada and other stakeholders to come up with a fix. Hockey Canada approved their proposed solutions, including providing an exception for 2011-born kids playing an age group up. The seal of approval came with conditions, though, chief among them being that the exemption is for this season only.

"In the end, we are so pleased all the stakeholders involved in coming to these solutions were able to agree the most important outcome was to get the 2011-born players back on the ice," said Phillip McKee, executive director of the OHF.

The cross-ice rule announced by Hockey Canada last March is set to take effect for teams of seven and eight-year-olds by the 2019-2020 season.