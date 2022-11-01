November train strikes: Dates for next week and the services affected

Commuters will face a week of disruption in early November as rail unions announce more strikes in the latest twist on a long-running row.

Strikes by the Rail, Maritime and Transport workers union (RMT) will be staged on Nov 5, Nov 7, and Nov 9 on national railways. Members will also walk out on the London Underground and Overground on Nov 10.

Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) has announced industrial action on Nov 5, Nov 7, and Nov 9 at Network Rail; as well as Nov 4, Nov 5, Nov 7, Nov 8 and Nov 9 at train operators.

There are no strikes currently planned by drivers union Aslef.

Andrew Haines, chief executive of Network Rail, the body that owns stations and tracks, said: "There will be even more disruption for passengers over the next couple of weeks, starting next Saturday [Nov 5] when we will again have to ask passengers to only travel if absolutely necessary."

What has been happening?

Following industrial action at the start of October, targeted to disrupt travel to and from the Conservative Party conference, hopes had been rising of a breakthrough.

Mark Harper, the Transport Secretary, has been urged by trade unions to step in and break the months-long impasse over pay and working conditions. 

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, his predecessor, sought to distance herself from the hardline approach against the unions taken by her predecessor, Grant Shapps.

Ms Trevelyan met union representatives shortly after being appointed by Liz Truss last month. She has now been replaced by Mark Harper following the appointment of Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, a separate dispute between the RMT and Transport for London, chaired by Sadiq Khan, continues to rumble on.

Alongside all this, the RMT is currently balloting members to give its executive another six-month mandate to keep announcing strikes that will take the row well into next year.

What’s the latest?

The RMT has moved one of the planned strike dates from Nov 3 to Nov 9 after being made aware of Royal British Legion Poppy Day.

In separate disputes, London Underground and Overground (Arriva Rail London) members will take strike action on Nov 10, which was originally planned for Nov 3.

On Monday, TSSA announced nearly a week of industrial action, including strikes in November in their ongoing dispute over pay, job security and conditions.

Thousands of TSSA members in Network Rail will take strike action on Nov 5 and Nov 7. Members in individual train companies will take strike action and action short of strike on Nov 4, Nov 7, and Nov 8.

On Tuesday evening, the RMT issued a scathing press release, accusing Network Rail negotiators of backtracking on a deal. In what the union claimed was a “dramatic U-turn, Network Rail bosses reneged on their promises of an improved pay offer and sought to impose job cuts, more unsocial hours and detrimental changes to rosters”.

This version of events is disputed by Network Rail.

Sources said that the state-owned body had offered to a moratorium on compulsory redundancies until January 2025, and extension from the previous offer of December 2023.

The suspicion within rail industry circles is that Mick Lynch, the general secretary of the RMT, had come under pressure during the TUC annual meeting this week.

Mr Lynch said yesterday: “On the one hand they [Network Rail bosses] were telling our negotiators that they were prepared to do a deal while planning to torpedo negotiations by imposing unacceptable changes to our members terms and conditions.

“Our members are livid with these duplicitous tactics, and they will now respond in kind with sustained strike action.”

When will services be disrupted?

  • Nov 3, Nov 5, Nov 7 and Nov 9 (strike days): 20pc of normal services are expected to run

  • Nov 4, Nov 6 and Nov 8: 75pc of normal services are expected to run

  • Nov 10: London Underground and Overground rail strikes (service levels are to be confirmed, but disruption will be significant)

Which lines will be affected?

All rail services are likely to be impacted by the walkout by Network Rail staff. Signal workers are included in those striking - and it is dangerous to run services without signal workers.

RMT members across 14 train operating companies will go on strike on Nov 3 and Nov 5. The train operators are: Chiltern Railways, Cross Country Trains, Greater Anglia, LNER, East Midlands Railway, c2c, Great Western  Railway, Northern Trains, South Eastern  South Western Railway Transpennine Express, Avanti West Coast, West Midlands Trains and GTR (including Gatwick Express).

What do rail and Underground chiefs have to say about it?

Tim Shoveller, Network Rail’s chief negotiator, said: “A two-year 8pc deal, with discounted travel and a new extended job guarantee to January 2025, is on the table ready to be put to our staff. Unfortunately, the leadership of the RMT seem intent on more damaging strikes rather than giving their members a vote on our offer.

“Me and my team remain available for serious talks and continue to negotiate in good faith. Our sector has a £2bn hole in its budget with many fewer passengers using our services. That reality is not going to change anytime soon and a fair and affordable and improved deal is on the table, ready to be implemented if our people were only offered the opportunity.”

A spokesman for the Department for Transport said: “This is incredibly disappointing. Through no fault of their own, millions of people will once again have their day to day lives disrupted and be unable to attend work, school or vital doctor’s appointments.

“Our railway is in desperate need of modernisation but all more strikes will do is take it back to the dark ages and push passengers further away.

“We urge union bosses to reconsider this divisive action and instead work with employers, not against them, to agree a new way forward.”

London’s Transport Commissioner Andy Byford said: “We are extremely disappointed that the RMT has announced strike action on the London Underground and Overground. We have not yet received official notification of this action from the RMT.

“We call on them to withdraw this action and continue to engage with us and Arrival Rail London, operator of the London Overground, to avoid disruption to our customers.

“On the London Underground dispute, there are no changes to TfL pensions as a result of this recent submission and no proposals for change.

“Securing a workable funding agreement with the Government was absolutely essential to the future of London's transport network and everyone who works at TfL.This recent submission to the Government meets a requirement of the funding agreement. In developing these options, we have been clear that if any change has to be progressed then this would require appropriate consultation and further work before any decisions can be made.”

What the unions think

RMT and TSSA members are in dispute over both wages and plans for sweeping reforms to working practices.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The Summer of Solidarity we have seen will continue into the autumn and winter if employers and the Government continue to refuse workers reasonable demands.

“We want a settlement to these disputes where our members and their families can get a square deal.  And we will not rest until we get a satisfactory outcome.”

Manuel Cortes, TSSA general secretary, said: “Our members never take industrial action lightly. We would far rather find a fair negotiated solution to this now long-running dispute, but we simply have no choice.

“I hope that whoever Rishi Sunak appoints as the new Secretary of State for Transport will see sense, unlike Grant Shapps, and use their powers to mandate a fair pay rise, reasonable terms and conditions and end this dispute.”

What’s the row all about?

During the pandemic, the Government was forced to step in so that the public transport continued running. On the railways and Tube - by virtue of several bailouts to Transport for London - this cost taxpayers more than £16bn.

Public transport is undoubtedly busier, but the pandemic has changed travelling patterns permanently. Rail chiefs, for instance, think that there is now a permanent £2bn hole in annual budgets as a result of one-time commuters working from home or travelling during cheaper off-peak periods.

Ever since the privatisation in the mid-nineties, the railways have suffered from trade union resistance to changes to working practices.

Rail chiefs think costs can be cut significantly by offering thousands of workers voluntary redundancy, changing outdated working practices, and greater use of technology.

The battle is existential for unions like the RMT, whose power is weakened by the reforms.

Could things get worse?

Yes. The Prime Minister and Transport Secretary are pressing ahead with plans to introduce minimum service levels on the railway.

A Government source said over the weekend: “The Government stood on a manifesto commitment to introduce minimum service levels. As we have seen only too often in recent months, it is wrong that strikes are preventing hard-working people and families up and down the country from getting to work, doctors’ appointments and school.

“That is why we are introducing this legislation, to keep Britain moving, ensure people can get to work, earn their own living and grow the economy.”

The plans were ridiculed by Aslef. Mr Whelan said: “The trouble is that Truss doesn’t understand the way the railway works.

“The train companies don’t want to run minimum service levels because they know it’s a stupid idea. What happens when 100% of passengers try to get on 40% minimum service level trains? It will look like Japan where they cram people in like cattle. And the rolling stock will, next day, be in the wrong place. Which will mess up the normal timetable.

“The Government claims that similar legislation exists in other European countries, such as Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. Yes, it does. But what the Government doesn’t know – or doesn’t choose to say – is that it is not enforced. Because they know it doesn’t work.”

But there is always hope...

Industrial disputes regularly peter out when it seems both sides are at a complete impasse. The rhetoric, in particular from union chiefs, often does not reflect the more cordial discussions going on behind the scenes.

Industry sources have said several times that a deal in principle has been struck by negotiators in the room, only for it to be scuppered following inspection by union executives.

