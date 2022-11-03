November train strikes dates: Full list of rail and underground walk-outs

Oliver Gill
·9 min read
Train strikes caused mayhem earlier in the year, such as at London Euston station - Hollie Adams/Getty Images
Train strikes caused mayhem earlier in the year, such as at London Euston station - Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Commuters will face a week of disruption in early November as rail unions announce more strikes in the latest twist on a long-running row.

Strikes by the Rail, Maritime and Transport workers union (RMT) will be staged on Nov 5, Nov 7, and Nov 9 on national railways. Members will also walk out on the London Underground and Overground on Nov 10.

Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) has called off previously announced industrial action for the start of November.

There are no strikes currently planned by drivers union Aslef.

Andrew Haines, chief executive of Network Rail, the body that owns stations and tracks, said: "There will be even more disruption for passengers over the next couple of weeks, starting next Saturday [Nov 5] when we will again have to ask passengers to only travel if absolutely necessary."

What has been happening?

Following industrial action at the start of October, targeted to disrupt travel to and from the Conservative Party conference, hopes had been rising of a breakthrough.

Mark Harper, the Transport Secretary, has been urged by trade unions to step in and break the months-long impasse over pay and working conditions. 

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, his predecessor, sought to distance herself from the hardline approach against the unions taken by her predecessor, Grant Shapps.

Ms Trevelyan met union representatives shortly after being appointed by Liz Truss last month. She has now been replaced by Mark Harper following the appointment of Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, a separate dispute between the RMT and Transport for London, chaired by Sadiq Khan, continues to rumble on.

Alongside all this, the RMT is currently balloting members to give its executive another six-month mandate to keep announcing strikes that will take the row well into next year.

Mick Lynch, secretary-general of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) speaks during a rail strike rally outside Kings Cross station on June 25, 2022 - Hollie Adams/ Getty Images Europe
Mick Lynch, secretary-general of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) speaks during a rail strike rally outside Kings Cross station on June 25, 2022 - Hollie Adams/ Getty Images Europe

What’s the latest?

The RMT has moved one of the planned strike dates from Nov 3 to Nov 9 after being made aware of Royal British Legion Poppy Day.

In separate disputes, London Underground and Overground (Arriva Rail London) members will take strike action on Nov 10, which was originally planned for Nov 3.

On Tuesday evening, the RMT issued a scathing press release, accusing Network Rail negotiators of backtracking on a deal. In what the union claimed was a “dramatic U-turn, Network Rail bosses reneged on their promises of an improved pay offer and sought to impose job cuts, more unsocial hours and detrimental changes to rosters”.

This version of events is disputed by Network Rail.

Sources said that the state-owned body had offered to a moratorium on compulsory redundancies until January 2025, and extension from the previous offer of December 2023.

The suspicion within rail industry circles is that Mick Lynch, the general secretary of the RMT, had come under pressure during the TUC annual meeting this week.

Mr Lynch said yesterday: “On the one hand they [Network Rail bosses] were telling our negotiators that they were prepared to do a deal while planning to torpedo negotiations by imposing unacceptable changes to our members terms and conditions.

“Our members are livid with these duplicitous tactics, and they will now respond in kind with sustained strike action.”

When will services be disrupted?

  • Nov 5, Nov 7 and Nov 9 (strike days): 20pc of normal services are expected to run

  • Nov 4, Nov 6 and Nov 8: 75pc of normal services are expected to run

  • Nov 10: London Underground and Overground rail strikes (service levels are to be confirmed, but disruption will be significant)

Which lines will be affected?

All rail services are likely to be impacted by the walkout by Network Rail staff. Signal workers are included in those striking - and it is dangerous to run services without signal workers.

RMT members across 14 train operating companies will go on strike on Nov 5 and Nov 9. The train operators are: Chiltern Railways, Cross Country Trains, Greater Anglia, LNER, East Midlands Railway, c2c, Great Western  Railway, Northern Trains, South Eastern  South Western Railway Transpennine Express, Avanti West Coast, West Midlands Trains and GTR (including Gatwick Express).

What do rail and Underground chiefs have to say about it?

Tim Shoveller, Network Rail’s chief negotiator, said: “A two-year 8pc deal, with discounted travel and a new extended job guarantee to January 2025, is on the table ready to be put to our staff. Unfortunately, the leadership of the RMT seem intent on more damaging strikes rather than giving their members a vote on our offer.

“Me and my team remain available for serious talks and continue to negotiate in good faith. Our sector has a £2bn hole in its budget with many fewer passengers using our services. That reality is not going to change anytime soon and a fair and affordable and improved deal is on the table, ready to be implemented if our people were only offered the opportunity.”

A spokesman for the Department for Transport said: “This is incredibly disappointing. Through no fault of their own, millions of people will once again have their day to day lives disrupted and be unable to attend work, school or vital doctor’s appointments.

“Our railway is in desperate need of modernisation but all more strikes will do is take it back to the dark ages and push passengers further away.

“We urge union bosses to reconsider this divisive action and instead work with employers, not against them, to agree a new way forward.”

Piccadilly line trains sit in their depot as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) strike over jobs, pay and pensions in London, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 - Frank Augstein/ AP
Piccadilly line trains sit in their depot as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) strike over jobs, pay and pensions in London, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 - Frank Augstein/ AP

London’s Transport Commissioner Andy Byford said: “We are extremely disappointed that the RMT has announced strike action on the London Underground and Overground. We have not yet received official notification of this action from the RMT.

“We call on them to withdraw this action and continue to engage with us and Arrival Rail London, operator of the London Overground, to avoid disruption to our customers.

“On the London Underground dispute, there are no changes to TfL pensions as a result of this recent submission and no proposals for change.

“Securing a workable funding agreement with the Government was absolutely essential to the future of London's transport network and everyone who works at TfL.This recent submission to the Government meets a requirement of the funding agreement. In developing these options, we have been clear that if any change has to be progressed then this would require appropriate consultation and further work before any decisions can be made.”

What the unions think

RMT and TSSA members are in dispute over both wages and plans for sweeping reforms to working practices.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The Summer of Solidarity we have seen will continue into the autumn and winter if employers and the Government continue to refuse workers reasonable demands.

“We want a settlement to these disputes where our members and their families can get a square deal.  And we will not rest until we get a satisfactory outcome.”

Manuel Cortes, TSSA general secretary, said: “Our members never take industrial action lightly. We would far rather find a fair negotiated solution to this now long-running dispute, but we simply have no choice.

“I hope that whoever Rishi Sunak appoints as the new Secretary of State for Transport will see sense, unlike Grant Shapps, and use their powers to mandate a fair pay rise, reasonable terms and conditions and end this dispute.”

What’s the row all about?

During the pandemic, the Government was forced to step in so that the public transport continued running. On the railways and Tube - by virtue of several bailouts to Transport for London - this cost taxpayers more than £16bn.

Public transport is undoubtedly busier, but the pandemic has changed travelling patterns permanently. Rail chiefs, for instance, think that there is now a permanent £2bn hole in annual budgets as a result of one-time commuters working from home or travelling during cheaper off-peak periods.

Ever since the privatisation in the mid-nineties, the railways have suffered from trade union resistance to changes to working practices.

Rail chiefs think costs can be cut significantly by offering thousands of workers voluntary redundancy, changing outdated working practices, and greater use of technology.

The battle is existential for unions like the RMT, whose power is weakened by the reforms.

Could things get worse?

Yes. The Prime Minister and Transport Secretary are pressing ahead with plans to introduce minimum service levels on the railway.

A Government source said over the weekend: “The Government stood on a manifesto commitment to introduce minimum service levels. As we have seen only too often in recent months, it is wrong that strikes are preventing hard-working people and families up and down the country from getting to work, doctors’ appointments and school.

“That is why we are introducing this legislation, to keep Britain moving, ensure people can get to work, earn their own living and grow the economy.”

The plans were ridiculed by Aslef. Mr Whelan said: “The trouble is that Truss doesn’t understand the way the railway works.

“The train companies don’t want to run minimum service levels because they know it’s a stupid idea. What happens when 100% of passengers try to get on 40% minimum service level trains? It will look like Japan where they cram people in like cattle. And the rolling stock will, next day, be in the wrong place. Which will mess up the normal timetable.

“The Government claims that similar legislation exists in other European countries, such as Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. Yes, it does. But what the Government doesn’t know – or doesn’t choose to say – is that it is not enforced. Because they know it doesn’t work.”

But there is always hope...

Industrial disputes regularly peter out when it seems both sides are at a complete impasse. The rhetoric, in particular from union chiefs, often does not reflect the more cordial discussions going on behind the scenes.

Industry sources have said several times that a deal in principle has been struck by negotiators in the room, only for it to be scuppered following inspection by union executives.

Latest Stories

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Flames coach Darryl Sutter goes viral explaining why Huberdeau briefly left game

    Jonathan Huberdeau briefly left Saturday's game against the Oilers and Darryl Sutter was extremely honest about why.

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Kraken's Shane Wright scratched for third straight game with family in attendance

    Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright is off to a rough start in the NHL, spending most of his very young career in the press box.

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Capitals in SO

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves. Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome scored in regulation for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots. It was the first shootout for both teams this season. Carolina’s Brent Burn

  • Quarterbacks Collaros, Bethel-Thompson lead CFL all-star teams

    TORONTO — League passing leader McLeod Bethel-Thompson and CFL outstanding player award winner Zach Collaros top the respective divisional all-star teams. The CFL initially unveiled the East and West Division all-star squads Wednesday in voting conducted by fans, voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the league's nine head coaches. Later on Wednesday night, the league issued revised all-star squads after an error in tabulation and weighting of votes was discovered, which resulte

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Yellowknife kickboxing coach guides Canadian youth team to best finish at world championship

    A Yellowknife kickboxing coach has led a team of Canadian youth athletes to the country's best finish. It was part of an international tournament that was held in Venice, Italy from September 30 to October 9. The World Association of Kickboxing junior championship included 2,500 athletes from 60 different countries. John Stanley, the co-owner and coach at Stanley Boxing and Fitness, said the team he coached finished 15th overall, the best finish for a Canadian youth team to date. "I learned a lo

  • Vancouver Canucks, Rogers Communications sign 10-year broadcast rights deal

    VANCOUVER — Sportsnet will continue to broadcast Vancouver Canucks games on TV and radio for another decade. The Canucks and Rogers Communications, which owns Sportsnet, announced Monday that the two sides have agreed to a 10-year deal that will last through the 2032-33 season. The agreement renews a deal that sees every Canucks game aired on Sportsnet's TV channels and on Vancouver radio station Sportsnet 650. The deal also includes the naming rights to the Canucks' home rink, Rogers Arena. Rog