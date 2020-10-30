What November has in store for your star sign

From Cosmopolitan

Want to know what's in store for your star sign for November 2020? It's all in the cards...

ARIES

Some arguments and recent tensions have got you re-evaluating your close relationships, and some of them may require a ~time out~, and that’s okay. The Five of Wands signals stress and conflict with others, and the Two of Cups shows that it focuses on those closest to you. I guess our own stress often ends up being played out on the ones we love. The Six of Swords is a nudge that you need to give them, and yourself, some space (maybe temporary, maybe permanently). It’s hard to reboot a ~vibe~ when you’re both still ~in~ it, so give yourselves that distance and that chance to change the dynamic.

TAURUS

A trio of major arcana cards makes this a significant and pivotal month ahead- expect big changes, Taurus! The Fool and The Wheel of Fortune are both cards of new beginnings and transformation. One bold move could spark a chain reaction of advances and developments across your whole life- some expected, and some unexpected, it’s a mixed bag. Start the process and make one bold leap into the unknown this month! Justice says that any old injustices or wounds will be resolved and healed this month too, so expect good news about an old issue. It’s all good, Taurus.

GEMINI

You’re procrastinating over a lifestyle change that you KNOW would be good for you, but those old habits can be hard to resist. Gemini, you need a deadline! The Two of Swords says that you can have totally changed this area of your life in two months, with focus and intent, and The Devil says that the time is NOW. Start today. The Magician brings you a blast of Mercury magic- the cleverness, focus, creativity and determination to make this change, see it through, enjoy doing it, and take enormous and lasting benefits from it. What are you waiting for?





CANCER

(Four of Swords, Knight of Cups, Ten of Wands)





Cancer, you are weary and you are over-ready for some RnR. The Ten of Wands is the tarot’s workaholic, and shows up when we’re in danger of burn-out. The Four of Swords is like a cosmic ~sick note~, and says you should withdraw from what’s tiring you, and take a break. Seriously. It’ll all still be there, waiting, in a week or so. Step back. The Knight of Cups shows that you need an injection of fun, love, romance, adventure and pleasure. I mean, who doesn’t, right? But the Universe will bring you ALL of this, if you just clear some space for it.





LEO

(King of Cups, Seven of Wands, Seven of Cups)

You’ve got some big ideas brewing, as shown by the Seven and King of Cups. It all comes from whatever you’ve been daydreaming and imagining about recently, in that clever mind of yours. It comes from a heartfelt passion. It could be related to love, or to something you wish to create or promote.Leo, you should pursue your goals, but know that there is competition for what you desire. The Seven of Wands reveals you will be tested, and you will need to stand your ground. Find your ~edge~, the unique thing you offer, and make that the focus of your message. You’ve got this.





VIRGO

(Page of Coins, Ace of Coins, Page of Wand)





Education is a major theme for you this autumn / winter, Virgo, and with your super-smart Mercury brain that’s no surprise. The Page of Coins and Page of Wands both represent student-y endeavours, which are both inspiring and career-related. You are looking to get ahead, find your niche in the world, and you realise that you need to train, learn, absorb, refine, and study your chosen field. The Ace of Coins hints that this isn’t an overnight thing, it will take time and effort, BUT that you ARE on the right course, and this will lead to good places. Books out!





LIBRA

(The Hermit, The Lovers, King of Coins)

Take yourself and your life seriously, Libra, with the task-master Hermit card. Withdraw from others and ponder on your situation, holding yourself and others to account, and being objective and honest about your circumstances. Honesty is the first step towards wisdom. The Lovers shows that you have a heartfelt decision to make. You have felt very conflicted, in two minds, and unsure. You need this period of reflection to untangle the options and pick your course. The King of Coins asks you to be pragmatic and shrewd. Protect your interests, set realistic targets, make a doable plan, and get going. By the end of the month, be on your way forwards.





SCORPIO

(The Fool, Seven of Cups, Ace of Wands)

A massively important and positive new beginning awaits you this month, Scorpio, it IS the start of your birthday season I guess, so the gifts are going to start rolling in. Two cards of new beginnings, The Fool and the Ace of Wands, grace you, so this is going to be amazing. The Seven of Cups shows that this fresh chapter begins in your imagination. Literally, Scorpio, if you can dream it, you can do it. I mean it! Make your ideas reality. Bring your fantasies to life. The Universe is giving you the courage, confidence, luck and fortune to make it all happen!

SAGITTARIUS

(Four of Coins, Queen of Swords, Temperance)





Groundhog Day. That’s how life feels right now, and that is NOT your cup of tea, no sir. The Four of Coins shows you’ve fallen into a rut, or several, and you’re stuck. The Queen of Swords asks you to truthfully identify situations that have gotten stale and repetitive, and aren’t bringing you benefit any longer, and resolve to change them. Temperance is a powerful card about changing your perspective, seeing things in a new light, bringing a different lens to your life. When your mind changes, everything changes, and that is what you’re working on. A new normal, a new centre, a new perspective which will illuminate the (new) way forwards.





CAPRICORN

(Knight of Coins, King of Wands, Knight of Swords)





Other people, eh? Can’t live with them, can’t live without them. A trio of ~character cards~ shows you’ll have your hands full this month ahead, juggling different people’s priorities, demands and needs. The two Knights of Coins and Swords show that friends, colleagues and partners need some TLC and attention. You don’t realise how much of a ~rock~ you are for other people, and you’ve got the strength and wisdom to help them in all sorts of ways. The King of Wands shows that your parents, or family elders, are also keen to see you and need your presence. Spread yourself about this November and make time for those you love and like.





AQUARIUS

(Knight of Cups, Five of Cups, The High Priestess)





An ex relationship (romantic or friendship) that is no longer in your life is echoing in your mind, because something feels unresolved. The Five and Knight of Cups sees you ruminating about someone you once loved deeply, but lost touch with. There was sadness and grief, and maybe something else. An unanswered question. A piece of unfinished business. A missed opportunity. The High Priestess allows you to dwell here for a spell. Relive the events, look at them objectively, examine your role, be clear about the triggers and root causes of the bond’s demise- in your eyes. Process the emotions that emerge, feel them, and then set them free. This is all over. You are just experiencing an ~echo~, asking you to finish whatever is left unfinished here.





PISCES

(The Tower, The Fool, Seven of Cups)

Something emerges this month, with The Tower card, which makes you realise something is over and done with, and it’s time you stopped hoping it would change or be different. Because it isn’t going to be. And that’s the worst of it, the bitterest pill to swallow. Still here? Good. I have better news! The Fool and the Seven of Cups reveal that a wonderful, positive and fulfilling new beginning will swiftly, and happily, take the place of this other ~lost cause~. The Universe wants you to move on, and will bring you new news and activity to help you, so the sooner you let go, the sooner you can embark on an amazing new adventure. What are you waiting for?





For your own unique and personal tarot forecast, visit Kerry's TarotBella page.





