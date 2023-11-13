I'm a lifestyle editor, and here 18 trendy Nordstrom new arrivals I'm shopping in November

As a professional online shopper (yes, I love my job), I can definitively say I am great at shopping. I can sniff out a good deal from miles away and tend to have roughly 728 products in my cart at any given time. So, let me help you build your online shopping cart. Whether you're shopping for major sale events like Prime Day or just upgrading your wardrobe, I'll always give you the must-have picks.

Don't panic, but the holiday season — and, more importantly, the holiday gift shopping season — is here. It's stressful! So, I like to add a little self-care by buying all of the pretty things for myself.

I'm also someone who likes to get a lot of shopping done in one spot. After years of practice, I've found that the best place for a one-stop holiday gift shopping experience is the Nordstrom new arrivals section. Not only can I get some of my holiday gift shopping done, but I can also find all of the best winter fashion, beauty and home finds.

From the perfect pair of heeled boots to a low-key sexy turtleneck, check out the 13 best trendy Nordstrom new arrivals I'm shopping for in November.

Nordstrom Hue Faux Sheer Fleece Lined Tights I'm a big dress girly, which means I need all of the tights I can get in the winter. This pair is both sheer and fleece-lined for the perfect aesthetic cozy mix. $24 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom NIKE Air Max 90 SE Sneaker The patchwork style of these NIKE Air Max sneakers is so, so cool. Like, I've never been more attracted to a pair of shoes before. $140 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom ASTR the Label Long Sleeve Textured Knit Midi Shirtdress I love a slightly sexy and super flattering midi sweater dress like this black one. It also buttons all the way down if I want to style it as a duster. $89 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom UGG Takara Fleece Coat This shearling coat from UGG is pretty much guaranteed to be the coziest thing I will wear this winter. $298 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom NIKE Cortez Sneaker The NIKE Cortez sneaker is one of the brand’s most recognizable styles. I love the classic red and blue color, but I’m also kind of over it. Anyways, I’m obsessed with the deep evergreen color of this pair. $90 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Topshop Bell Long Sleeve Jersey Minidress I'm obsessed with how moody this simple black mini-dress is. It's also so easy to dress up with a pair of boots for the holidays. $48 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Jeffrey Campbell Knee High Boot Taylor Swift wore brown knee-high boots, so now I need brown knee-high boots. (I specifically need these Jeffrey Campbell boots.) $270 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Favorite Daughter Collegiate Cotton Graphic Sweatshirt I am the favorite daughter in my family, and I want everyone to know it. I am also the only daughter, but that's neither here nor there. $88 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom BaubleBar Bubble Initial Necklace I love a good piece of initial jewelry, and this gold necklace from BaubleBar is my current favorite. $42 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Diptyque 5-Piece Candle Set Buying a bougie gift set for myself around the holidays is one of my favorite traditions, and I love a good holiday value set deal. This Diptyque candle set features five minis that cost only a little more than one regular-sized candle. $100 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom 1.STATE Floral Velvet Jacquard Turtleneck I firmly believe that a tight black turtleneck is one of the hottest things anyone can wear — and this velvet turtleneck proves my point. $69 at Nordstrom

