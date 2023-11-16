November declared ‘YMCA Month’ in Lexington as organization celebrates 170th birthday

Mayor Linda Gorton declared November 2023 as “YMCA Month” in Lexington Thursday to honor the group celebrating its 170th birthday.

The YMCA of Central Kentucky was founded in November 1853. Since then, it has been dedicated to fostering youth development, promoting healthy living and ensuring social responsibility, the group said in a news release.

Gorton was gifted a t-shirt with the group’s 170th birthday logo on it at the proclamation, which was held at the YMCA on E. High Street.

“The YMCA of Central Kentucky has been a cornerstone of our community,” Gorton said in the declaration. “Whereas the Y is committed to empowering young people by improving the individual and community well being and inspiring meaningful action.”

Mayor Linda Gorton shows off the t-shirt received from the YMCA of Central Kentucky before declaring November as YMCA Month in honor of the group celebrating its 170th birthday.

Daryl Smith, chair of the Executive Committee with the YMCA of Central Kentucky, accepted Gorton’s plaque made for the proclamation. He said he is the third generation in his family to be associated with the YMCA of Central Kentucky and has seen the group grow tremendously during that span.

“In the course of all of that, hopefully you understand how special this place is because our city and our world has come so far,” Smith said.

The YMCA of Central Kentucky has been celebrating its 170th birthday all week at various locations across Central Kentucky. It also has been posting 170-themed workouts on Facebook.

“This is a special movement in the spirit, mind and body of individuals,” Smith said. “We need to make sure everybody is equipped to succeed, and the Y is a place where everybody can come and receive that kind of nourishment.”