Mark Cavendish: November Criterium in Singapore to be final professional race

Mark Cavendish has 165 stage wins, including a record 35 at the Tour de France. Photograph: Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA

Mark Cavendish is set to compete in his final professional race at the two-day Tour de France Criterium in early November, according to the organisers of the Singapore race.

Related: Tadej Pogacar has delivered an alternative reality for the true believers | Jonathan Liew

Cavendish, 39, has amassed 165 stage victories, including a record 35 wins at the Tour de France, but has not competed since achieving that milestone in July. The Isle of Man native also won an individual silver medal on the track at the 2016 Rio Olympics and claimed three world titles in the Madison discipline.

Cavendish was set to retire at the end of the 2023 season but decided to race on for a year after crashing out of last year’s Tour de France.

Cavendish was awarded a knighthood last week and said afterwards that he still had races to compete in during the remainder of 2024.

“I’ve still got races this year. I’m still training for them, it will be really nice to race as a Knight Commander,” Cavendish said. “I’ve already said I won’t do another Tour de France. That’s public knowledge.”

The Tour de France Criterium will be held in Singapore from 9-10 November. It is not a UCI event, so any result at the race will not be counted towards Cavendish’s official palmarès.