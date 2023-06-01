Novelist Jenny Erpenbeck on life in East Germany: ‘Sexual freedom was greater’

“Becoming an adult is like crossing a border,” says 56-year-old novelist Jenny Erpenbeck. “It’s a time when you question which people you belong to. You become interested in secret connections…”

It’s an interesting comparison for a woman born and raised in East Germany, right beside the Wall marking a heavily armed border she was forbidden from crossing. But, speaking via Zoom from the Berlin apartment she shares with her husband (conductor Wolfgang Bozic) and their 21-year-old son, she recalls the closed state of her childhood with open affection.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“I felt very safe at this dead end, at this peaceful end of something,” she says. “You could not get lost. There was no traffic, so the asphalt was free for roller skating. We heard the sounds of West Berlin, of course. From our high rise we saw the buses. But children are very accepting of their world and the rule was rigid: don’t cross. I didn’t even dream of it.”

Erpenbeck’s fourth novel, Kairos (heavily tipped to land her the Nobel Prize for Literature) takes readers back to the GDR of the late 1980s. The title is a Greek word for a lucky moment which must be seized, and the story begins at the moment when 19-year-old Katharina – an apprentice bookbinder – meets a man 34 years her senior at a bus stop in the rain. They go for coffee, and then to bed. Hans is a writer. The married father of a teenage son. As the couple lie together on Hans’ marital bed for the first time Katharina thinks: “It will always be this way.” He thinks: “It will never be like this again.”

At first, Katharina is more than willing to read Hans’ books, listen to the music he selects and wait patiently when he ties her naked to his bed and leaves the room. Her submission to his escalating sadism and mind control becomes increasingly disturbing. But readers also feel sympathy for Hans whose social cachet is crumbling along with the communist state to which he migrated as a young man, as an act of penance for his childhood zeal for the Hitler Youth.

Erpenbeck muddies the waters by weaving the thoughts of the lovers together so that, she tells me, “you cannot make such an easy distinction between the victim and the one who is doing wrong. It turns again and again. They are both playing different parts over six years, their good and bad in motion.” She notes: “In many stories of abuse, of grown-ups dealing with younger people in this way, the problem is that the younger person knows somebody so well that they feel trust, they feel safe even when they are not. This feeling is used by such a person. It can take great courage to leave.”

Posing complex questions about power, freedom, loyalty and identity, Kairos works as a political metaphor for an individual’s relationship to their state, or community. On one level, it’s Erpenbeck exploring her relationship with the GDR: a regime which restricted her movement and told her which books to read, but also encouraged her to value knowledge over materialism, protecting her from the fierce and noisy capitalism on the other side of the wall.

“People talk a lot about ‘ost-algia’,” she says, of those who yearn for the life they lost after German reunification in 1989. “After the wall fell people asked if I missed the GDR. I wouldn’t say I missed it because it was such a perfect country, because it was good or bad. But I was missing the system that I knew.” It’s a lost world that Erpenbeck cannot revisit, although she admits that lockdown “reminded me of GDR, as things got slower, travelling stopped and people were meeting for walks instead of going to a coffee house and spending money. It was more about talking without consuming. I really enjoyed that the world became smaller again, that concentration became focused. All the parties and appointments were gone… although in the GDR we actually had a lot of parties!”

Story continues

Born in 1967, Erpenbeck is the daughter of Arabic translator Dories Kilias and physicist, philosopher and writer John Erpenbeck. Her parents divorced, amicably, when she was five and she continued to see her father every day. Her parents were intellectuals, who questioned some aspects of the regime while remaining party members. Their connections helped their daughter jump the queue to get a place to study drama at university, after which she did a two year bookbinding apprentice (like Katharina) before beginning a distinguished career as an opera director. Her first production was of Béla Bartók’s Duke Bluebeard’s Castle: an opera which also muddies a traditional tale of an older man exerting power over a willingly captive younger woman.

Did Erpenbeck have relationships with older men as a young woman. “Jaaa,” she nods, smiling warmly. “Several times! Even now I am married to a man who’s twenty years older than me! But I have been married to him for 25 years now and I am very happy. I forget about the age difference. After [you turn] 30 it’s not of the same importance any more.” She pauses. “When you’re 20 the age difference matters.” She believes that between the ages of 20 and 25, relationships with older lovers can be “challenging, difficult and sometimes very inspiring. At that age you think you’re already very capable but you might be wrong. It can be fruitful, but also stunt your growth if you don’t find a way out of playing the part of the one who’s always learning, being the junior.”

She’s keen to nix the rumour, circulating in her homeland, that Hans is based on the East German author Heiner Müller. He was one of her tutors at Humboldt University and she stresses that while he was surrounded by a circle of young intellectuals. “I promise I never had a relationship with him. I liked him a lot. He was, I think, the most brilliant mind in not only East Germany but in all of Germany. I really admired him. But his character was completely different from [that of] Hans.”

But she’s loathe to condemn age gap relationships because “they differ from case to case which is what makes it so complicated. In a relationship it can be OK in the beginning and then turn into something physically or psychologically violent. I guess some young women don’t need as long as Katharina to reconstruct themselves after a period of suffering. For others it will lead to something like suicide. You never know. And of course, Katharina is a victim who willingly continues the relationship…”

One of the more arresting aspects of Kairos is the way Katharina’s parents endorse her affair. Her father believes she could learn a lot from her older lover. Their attitudes echo those of Erpenbeck’s own parents. She tells me that they trusted her to make her own romantic decisions and she, in turn, “spoke about everything with them. When I wanted to understand some boy I had fallen in love with, it was a privilege to be able to ask my father’s opinion, because he was a man and would understand what a boy was thinking. So I would always discuss these things with my father, to get a hint of what is going on in a man’s mind.”

Erpenbeck is still grateful for his parental advice which she believes “took the hysteria out of me”. She explains that her father helped her to see that other people’s attitudes to her were often beyond her control. “He relieved me of the idea that I have to fight for my value with someone else. He told me I have my value regardless of what anyone else thought. That has been helpful throughout my life.”

Looking back, Erpenbeck also believes that “sexual freedom was greater” in the GDR. She says sexual relationships were “more playful because things were not forced by the question of how you make a living. Women were more independent, they could divorce more easily.” Did she feel she had greater power as a woman before the wall came down? There’s a long pause. “I never thought about that,” she mulls. “Hmm. I made my way!”

454291814

She concedes she feared that, “as a small, young, blonde woman” she might not get work as an opera director, “as the motor of such a big machine”. When she did, she struggled to find childcare for her son. That became easier after she began her second career as an author and playwright, publishing her brilliant debut novel, The Old Child in 1999. It’s about a 30-year-old woman who, sick of adulting, successfully pretends to be a 14-year-old girl. Erpenbeck, who went back to school herself as part of the research, notes that the heroine of her first novel is somebody who, like Katharina, feels safest “when she’s in the lowest position, because nobody wants to take it from her.”

Erpenbeck has often said that those who grew up in states like the GDR learned to question authority and seek “the hidden meanings of things” while those in the “free” West can be more gullible. She is wary of democracy, explaining: “Most people, I think, follow power, or what they consider powerful. Even if the power is bad they will follow. Perhaps especially when the power, or the character, is bad. They like self-confidence, egotism. I think the bright people are always in a minority and democracy is based on a majority so it’s hard to have the power on the bright people’s side.”

At one point in Kairos, Katharina takes a trip to West Berlin which is based on Erpenbeck’s own visit to relatives in Cologne in the same period. There she eats Danone yoghurt and goes shopping but is shocked by her first sight of homeless people, dressed in rags on the street beside a small dish for coins and a sign reading “I am hungry”. “Theoretically, Katharina knows they have beggars like this in the West,” writes Erpenbeck, “but there’s nothing like seeing them with your own eyes.” Later she stumbles into a sex shop where “excitement stabs her in the belly like a butcher’s knife.”

Erpenbeck tells me that the images Katharina sees in that shop suggest that “In the West you are only free to be yourself when masked.”

Her heroine realises she could defect during her trip to Cologne. But she doesn’t. Just as she doesn’t leave Hans for another six years. But she does steal a little extra time there and enjoys the exhilaration of being AWOL. “Being somewhere that nobody can find you is a kind of mask, it gives you freedom,” nods Erpenbeck. “I think this is really interesting. Later on in life you are so connected – you have work, home, responsibilities, children – that you can forget about that kind of intensity you could have, being lost.” Erpenbeck’s son – a student of landscape architecture – rings the doorbell as our call ends, connecting her firmly back to her life. But she leaves me with the lingering thought that when it comes to love, “perhaps everyone is seeking their percentage of suffering”.

Kairos, translated by Michael Hofmann, is published by Granta.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.