Novel study suggests teachers work harder than other professionals

ANI
·4 min read
Representative image
Representative image

London [England], January 24 (ANI): According to a study, teachers are working harder than ever before and more than in any other professionals.

The study was published in the peer-reviewed journal 'Oxford Review of Education', authored by researchers from UCL. The proportion who say their job demands a very high level of input is nine in ten which represents an increase of two-thirds (90 per cent vs 54 per cent ) over 25 years, according to the findings taken in 2017 and based on more than 800 teachers in British schools.

This compares with just 44 per cent of people in all other occupations who agree they have to work very hard. Only health and social services managers and legal professionals come close to the levels of work intensity faced by teachers.

The data reveals for the first time how this drop in job quality goes beyond just pay and hours. Training, the influence teachers have over their tasks and work-related well-being have also declined.

An increasing percentage of teachers say they often or always come home from work exhausted (72 per cent in 1997 vs 85 per cent in 2017) which again is higher than any other professional over the same period (44 per cent vs 45 per cent).

The study author Professor Francis Green from the UCL Institute of Education stated the findings suggest a link between declining work well-being and decreased job quality, independent of the long hours teachers work. He said reforms are needed to address the issue which is a possible factor in declining teacher retention rates.

"Compared with other professionals and all other occupations, teachers work more intensively and this has risen to unprecedented levels," Green said.

"Any improvement in teachers' job quality achieved in a post-COVID-19 environment should be beneficial. Not only for teachers but also for schools and the pupils who depend so much on the quality of teaching," Green added.

Job quality is defined as how people's needs are met by work. Studies to date have focused on pay and hours, but Professor Green analysed work intensity, as well as other additional factors such as the control staff, have over their work and training.

His research was based on Skills and Employment Survey (SES) series data from 1992 to 2017. The SES collects information on what people including school teachers do at work, the skills they use, and how they work in Britain.

A total of 857 teachers aged 20 to 60 and working in the nursery, primary, secondary and special schools were asked about job quality and overall work satisfaction. The majority were female (72 per cent) and living in England (86 per cent) with a minority in the private sector (13 per cent).

Funded by the Economic and Social Research Council, the study not only found teachers are having to work extremely hard physically and mentally, but also increasingly at very high speed (16 per cent in 1992 vs 58 per cent in 2017). Overall, those in Scotland reported the lowest work intensity anywhere in Britain. Private school teachers also said their job demands are lower but were more likely to say training quality was poorer.

In addition to work intensity, key findings that illustrate job quality has decreased for teachers include:

-The proportion of teachers with a great deal of influence over how they perform tasks fell from just under half (48 per cent) in 2012 to less than a third (31 per cent) in 2017. Those wanting more control over how they did their job rose from 15% to nearly a quarter (24 per cent).

-High work strain increased from virtually no reports in 1992 to more than a quarter saying this was an issue (27 per cent) in 2017. Teachers had double (16 per cent vs 9 per cent) the likelihood of other professionals of experiencing this type of stress.

- A high level of involvement in decision-making fell markedly (45 per cent in 2012 vs 10 per cent in 2017).

- Participation in training reduced (92 per cent in 2006 vs 86 per cent in 2017), as did the quality with less than a third (31 per cent in 2017) agreeing their skills improved significantly compared with two in five (41 per cent in 2006).

In contrast, teachers reported greater satisfaction levels than other professionals about their promotion chances which have increased notably, and for job security which has remained high. Other positives include the fact job quality has not declined in terms of hours worked, nor has real pay declined over the long-term, apart from between 2006 and 2017.

However, the study offers no direct evidence to explain why job quality has declined for teachers. Another limitation is the SES data does not include physical working conditions or social support. (ANI)

Latest Stories

  • UFC 257 full results: Poirier knocks out McGregor

    Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor are 1-1 after Poirier's impressive second-round TKO of the Irishman at UFC 257 on Saturday.

  • Corey Perry makes the most of his Montreal Debut

    Corey Perry scored in a Canadiens win over the Canucks in his debut for Montreal on Saturday — even if putting the puck in the back of the net wasn't exactly his aim at the time.

  • Is Tony DeAngelo roasting fans on Twitter with a burner account?

    Social media detectives remain undefeated, and polarizing Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo may have just met their wrath.

  • Report: Matthew Stafford and Lions agree to part ways, looking into trade options

    Matthew Stafford has likely played his last snap in a Lions uniform.

  • Blue Jackets trade Dubois to Jets for Laine, Roslovic

    The Jets and Blue Jackets have pulled off a blockbuster trade involving two potential superstars.

  • Stephen Curry passes Reggie Miller for second on NBA's all-time 3-point list

    Only 411 3-pointers separate Curry from Ray Allen at No. 1.

  • Can the Bills punch their ticket back to the Super Bowl?

    The AFC's two best teams have arrived on a collision course in the championship game.

  • Reports: Deshaun Watson prefers Jets as trade destination, wants to play for Robert Saleh

    Watson reportedly wanted the Texans to interview the new Jets head coach. That didn't happen.

  • Packers-Buccaneers preview: HOF quarterbacks set to slug it out

    The NFC Championship game features two Hall of Fame quarterbacks at different stages of their career, but there's massive intrigue outside of this QB showdown, too.

  • Nick Nurse disagrees with notion Raptors are veteran group

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse disagreed with the idea that his team is a veteran squad. He also discusses how disappointed he was with his team’s effort last game and why it’s important to show up for every game in the NBA.

  • LaVar Ball calls for LaMelo to start in Charlotte: 'My boys are not freaking role players'

    Hornets coach James Borrego thinks differently.

  • Chris Boucher on pace for Most Improved Player

    Raptors centre Chris Boucher is putting up some extraordinary offensive numbers, reminiscent of Pascal Siakam's breakout 2018-19 season.

  • 10 fantasy hockey takeaways: All aboard the Jordan Kyrou hype train

    There were a number of significant developments this week, both good and bad for fantasy hockey managers.

  • Doc Emrick's influence strong in next generation of NHL's play-by-play broadcasters

    Islanders broadcaster Brendan Burke explains what the voice of hockey in the United States, Doc Emrick, has meant to him and his career.

  • Are Conor McGregor's fighting days numbered after TKO loss to Dustin Poirier?

    No one knows for sure, though it’s highly unlikely he’ll walk away just yet.

  • Stastny, Scheifele and Wheeler have three-point nights in 6-3 Jets win over Senators

    The Winnipeg Jets got the better of the Ottawa Senators for a third consecutive game, capping off an eventful day for the franchise. Paul Stastny, Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler each had three-point nights in a 6-3 Winnipeg Jets win over the Ottawa Senators at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg late Saturday night. Stastny and Scheifele scored a goal and added two assists in the Jets' win (4-1-0), their third consecutive victory over the Senators (1-3-1). Winnipeg also beat Ottawa last Tuesday and Thursday. Meanwhile, Wheeler had three assists. The victory came at the end of a long day for the Jets. Earlier in the day, the Jets traded winger Patrik Laine and centre Jack Roslovic for centre Pierre-Luc Dubois and a 2022 third-round draft pick. "Clearly, we had an eventful morning here," Jets coach Paul Maurice said. "And then you've got a 9:00 (Central time) game that just starts a half an hour before my bedtime. I don't know how the players feel about that." "We have a game to play," Wheeler said. "It's the most important thing. We're professionals. Unfortunately, it's part of this business. But at the end of the day, it's what we do for a living. This is bigger than anything else that happened today. I thought it was a good effort for our team and a big win." Andrew Copp also added a pair of goals. Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg. Evgenii Dadonov, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Paul each scored a goal for Ottawa, but they ultimately couldn't keep up with the Jets once they scored three goals with less than five minutes to go in the game. "They were coming out hard in the third period," Paul said. "I think we just got to keep making plays to break out and once we hit their blue line, get pucks deep." Senators forward Derek Stepan hopes his teammates can learn from tonight's game, specifically that they can continue to press their opponent through a 60-minute effort and not just through two periods of play. "With a younger group you want to continue to push and teach them that it's okay to continue just to play the way you did in the first two periods and you don't need to change anything. You don't need to sit back." Stepan said. Senators goalie Marcus Hogberg made 32 saves in the loss, while Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves for the Jets. Ehlers opened the scoring with 5:57 left to play in the first period with a power play goal. Ehlers quickly fired a shot past Hogberg after receiving a pass from defenceman Neil Pionk. Adam Lowry also picked up an assist on the goal. The Senators' offence woke up in the second period with three goals, beginning with Dadonov tying the game a little over four minutes in. The forward drove to the net while trying to brush off a defenceman. While falling, Dadonov used his stick to push the puck through Connor Hellebuyck's pads. As the puck trickled into the net, Dadonov crashed into the boards. But, he soon raised himself up to celebrate with his teammates. It was the Russian's first as an Ottawa Senator. Connor would later give the Jets the lead once more, scoring his fourth of the season to make it 2-1. Scheifele and Wheeler each picked up an assist on the goal. Tkachuk then tied the game with 8:46 to go in the second. Tkachuk retrieved a backhand pass from Austin Watson with a Winnipeg Jet draped behind him. Tkachuk would then spin around and fire on net, beating Hellebuyck between his legs. Paul gave the Ottawa Senators their first lead of the game with over five minutes to play. Paul fired a shot into the top-right corner of the night for his second goal of the season. Copp then tied the game in the early stages of the third. Paul Stastny handled the puck in the offensive zone before passing the puck to Copp, who redirected the puck towards goal but hit the post. Copp would immediately bury the puck into the back of the net. The Jets would take the lead on a power play goal from Stastny with 4:15 left to play. Prior to the goal, Senators forward Derek Stepan lifted the puck out of play and was later called for a delay of game penalty. Stastny would soon take advantage with his first goal of the season. Copp added a fifth goal for the Jets seconds later as he whacked at the puck several times in front of Hogberg, eventually earning his second of the night. Stepan fired a puck from distance to put his team within one, but the goal was reviewed and eventually waved off after a Senators player was offside. The Jets would eventually put it out of reach thanks to an empty-net goal from Scheifele with 2:09 to play in the third. Winnipeg will be back in action Sunday night against the Edmonton Oilers. Ottawa will play the Vancouver Canucks Monday night. NOTES: Blake Wheeler's assist on Kyle Connor's second period goal was the 500th of his career. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Michael Chandler quickly TKOs Dan Hooker in stunning UFC debut

    Michael Chandler’s UFC debut went better than he could have even hoped for on Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 257 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

  • Jazz rout Warriors for 8th straight; Curry now 2nd in 3s

    SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell had 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists as the Utah Jazz routed the Golden State Warriors 127-108 on Saturday night for their eighth straight victory. Stephen Curry made five 3-pointers for the Warriors to give him 2,562 in his career — passing Reggie Miller for second place in NBA history. Ray Allen is first with 2,973. Mike Conley scored 17 points and hit five 3s for the Jazz, who led by 30 at halftime and opened a 40-point bulge early in the fourth quarter. Bojan Bogdanovic had 14 points, seven rebounds and a career-high eight assists. Rudy Gobert added 11 points and 14 boards as six Utah players scored in double figures. Curry finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to lead Golden State. Andrew Wiggins and James Wiseman each scored 13. Utah shot 52% from the field in the first half. The Jazz had 18 assists on 28 baskets before halftime while committing only four turnovers. They finished with 28 assists. Golden State trailed from start to finish. The Jazz scored baskets on each of their first five possessions to sprint out to a 14-0 lead. Conley and Royce O’Neale each drained three 3-pointers early in the first quarter to ignite Utah’s offence. Golden State found some footing on offence behind Curry’s efforts, after missing nine of its first 10 shots. Curry scored four baskets and assisted on five others to help the Warriors cut the Jazz lead to 36-28. Overall, the Warriors made 12 of their final 15 shots in the quarter. Golden State could not build on that momentum during the second period. The Warriors simply could not figure out how to slow down the Jazz offence. Utah closed the first half on a 24-8 run. Conley and Mitchell punctuated the decisive spurt with consecutive 3s, giving the Jazz a 77-47 halftime lead. Utah went up 115-75 on a 3-pointer from Jordan Clarkson with 10:05 left. TIP-INS Warriors: Curry passed Miller, who had 2,560 3-pointers, with his first basket of the third quarter. ... Kevon Looney made his second 3 of the season in the third. … Golden State had 30 assists on 42 baskets. Jazz: Bogdanovic matched his previous career high of seven assists, set in 2016, by halftime. He had a season high of three assists coming into the game. … Mitchell has shot 50% or better from the field seven times in the last eight games. … Utah outrebounded Golden State 69-41. UP NEXT Warriors: Host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. Jazz: Host the New York Knicks on Tuesday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Coon, The Associated Press

  • Nets nearly blow 18-point lead, but get first win with Big 3

    The Nets had to hold off a short-handed Heat team.

  • ESPN+ outage wreaks havoc with UFC 257 pay-per-view

    The UFC's own fighters were complaining about not being able to watch the event.