Novaturas group financials for 9M 2022: Strong comeback after challenging Q2

After a more challenging first half, we returned to the path of profitable activity in July-September, with EBITDA reaching EUR 2.1 million in Q3, which is more than 10 times higher than during the same period in 2021, and 63 per cent more than Q3 2019 results. This was accomplished by responding to changing customer preferences and optimising the travel offers accordingly, improving the punctuality of flights in Estonia, achieving a higher average package price, and responding to fluctuations in jet fuel prices in a timely manner.

Optimising our range of travel offers in order to match demand as much as possible, respond to changes in the competitive environment, and reduce last-minute flights allowed us to draw in 88 thousands travellers in Q3. Although this is still lower than in 2018 or 2019, it is very close to July-September 2017 results.

Jet fuel prices fell significantly during Q3 2022 and were approximately 15 per cent lower than at the beginning of the summer, although they were still higher than at the beginning of the year. Based on the prices of jet fuel derivatives, it is expected that fuel will continue to go down in price.

In January-September 2022, we generated a total of EUR 155 million in income and served 216 thousands travellers at the group level, with 2022 EBITDA reaching EUR 1.4 million at the end of the quarter.

More early bookings

On 11 October, we launched early bookings for the Summer 2023 season. We offered travellers not only a balanced, strategically thought-out Summer 2023 travel offer, but also a package giving them the guaranteed lowest price and other benefits. This was a success – this October, twice as many early bookings were made for the summer season than during the same period last year, with almost one out of five travellers selecting the package of additional services. Customers are happy to plan their holidays for next summer this far in advance because they know they have not only the lowest price guarantee, but also the largest selection of destinations, resorts, hotels and rooms.

The specifics of the tourism business are that today’s situation is determined by decisions made a year ago, because travellers like to plan their holidays in advance. So in evaluating the results of the current period and looking to the future, we see that we are successfully returning to a phase of sustainable growth.

Financial results of 9M 2022:

9M 2022 9M 2021 9M 2020 Revenue 155,037 74,729 30,554 Gross profit 15,275 8,505 3,429 EBITDA 1,357 1,980 -1,581 Net profit 279 1,096 -3,694

About “Novaturas” group

AB “Novaturas” group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.

