Novartis highlights depth of immunology pipeline with novel data at key upcoming international congresses

·8 min read
  • Pivotal results for efficacy and safety of Cosentyx® (secukinumab) in hidradenitis suppurativa from Phase III SUNSHINE and SUNRISE trials to be debuted as late-breaker at European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress

  • Phase IIb data on remibrutinib (LOU064), an oral Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor, for people living with chronic spontaneous urticaria to be highlighted at EADV

  • Results of analysis at Week 52 from Phase IIb trial of ianalumab (VAY736), a dual mode of action B-cell activating factor receptor inhibitor in Sjögren’s syndrome, to be unveiled at International Symposium on Sjögren’s Syndrome

  • Total of 37 abstracts across both meetings will be presented, reflecting Novartis ambition to improve the lives of those affected by a range of immunological diseases

Basel, September 2, 2022 — Novartis today announced it will showcase data from its leading immunology portfolio and emerging pipeline at the upcoming 31st European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress and the 15th International Symposium on Sjögren’s Syndrome (ISSS), both occurring September 7–10, 2022. A total of 37 abstracts will be shared across both meetings, spanning hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), Sjögren’s syndrome, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis.

“These data – including late-breaking results from our pivotal trials for Cosentyx® in hidradenitis suppurativa – demonstrate both the strength of our portfolio, and our commitment to pioneering the medicines of tomorrow in immunology,” said Angelika Jahreis M.D., Ph.D., FAAD, Global Head Development Unit Immunology and Clinical Development Excellence, Novartis. “We are focusing our development efforts on immunological diseases with significant unmet need, and hope that we will soon be able to provide more treatment options to patients to manage their conditions.”

The Novartis ambition is to reduce the suffering from immunological conditions, which affect up to 4.5% of the world’s population and can have a significant impact on quality of life1. In addition to its comprehensive portfolio of innovative therapy options, Novartis is exploring potential biologic and oral treatments with various mechanisms of action in HS, developing medicines that could help those living with CSU achieve complete symptom control, and advancing research in Sjögren’s syndrome, for which there are currently no disease-modifying treatments available2,3.

To assess and elevate the patient perspective at every stage of its clinical research, Novartis will also share the latest findings from a number of patient-based initiatives at EADV, including the global Psoriasis and Beyond study exploring the impact of psoriatic disease on mental health. Results from a comprehensive social media monitoring program to help illuminate the significant unmet needs of people living with HS will also be presented.

Highlights at ISSS

Medicine

Disease area

Abstract title

Abstract number/ presentation details

Ianalumab (VAY736)

Sjögren’s syndrome

Ianalumab (VAY736) Safety and Efficacy in Patients with Sjögren’s Syndrome: 52 Week Results from a Randomized, Placebo-controlled, Phase 2b Dose-ranging Trial

Abstract ID119/
oral presentation/ September 9,
17:44–17:51

Highlights at EADV

Medicine

Disease area

Abstract title

Abstract number/ presentation details

Cosentyx

Hidradenitis suppurativa

Secukinumab in Moderate to Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa: Primary Endpoint Analysis from the SUNSHINE and SUNRISE Phase 3 Trials

Abstract LB3549/
oral presentation/ September 10, 2022, 08:30–08:45


Late-breaking presentation

Cosentyx

Hidradenitis suppurativa

Baseline Characteristics and Subtype Clusters in Hidradenitis Suppurativa: Exploratory Analysis of SUNSHINE and SUNRISE Studies

Abstract P0040/
poster presentation/ September 7, 2022, 07:00

Cosentyx

Psoriasis

Secukinumab Demonstrates Superiority over Narrow-Band Ultraviolet B Phototherapy in New-Onset Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Patients: Week 52 Results from the STEPIn Study

Abstract P1518/
poster presentation/ September 7, 2022, 07:00

Cosentyx

Psoriasis

Secukinumab Treatment Interruption Does Not Impact Effectiveness in Patients with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis: Results from an Interim Analysis of the SERENA Study

Abstract P1520/
poster presentation/ September 7, 2022, 07:00

Cosentyx

Spondyloarthritis

Humoral Immunogenicity to Second and Third Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine BNT162b2 in Patients with Spondyloarthritis Receiving Secukinumab: A Prospective Study

Abstract P0584/
poster presentation/ September 7, 2022, 07:00



Remibrutinib (LOU064)

Chronic spontaneous urticaria

Remibrutinib Demonstrates Faster Time to Complete Urticaria Control in Patients with Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Compared with Placebo

Abstract P1726/
poster presentation/ September 7, 2022, 07:00



Remibrutinib (LOU064)

Chronic spontaneous urticaria

Long-Term Safety and Tolerability of Remibrutinib (LOU064) in Phase 2b Study in Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Patients

Abstract P1722/
poster presentation/ September 7, 2022, 07:00


Patient study

Chronic urticaria

Urticaria Voices: Design of a Real-World Study on the Burden of Chronic Urticaria from Patients’ and Physicians’ Perspectives

Abstract P1739/
poster presentation/ September 7, 2022, 07:00

Patient study

Psoriatic disease

Impact of Psoriatic Disease on Mental Health: Results from the Global Psoriasis and Beyond Study

Abstract FC06.08/
oral presentation/ September 10,

15:25–15:35

Patient study

Hidradenitis suppurativa

Understanding the Real-World Patient Journey and Unmet Needs of Patients with Hidradenitis Suppurativa through Social Media Monitoring

Abstract FC08.02/
oral presentation/ September 10,
16:10–16:20

About Novartis in Immunology
Novartis aims to improve outcomes and enhance the lives of those affected by painful and debilitating immunological conditions. As a result, we have already helped transform the standard of care for children and adults suffering from conditions such as psoriatic disease and axial spondyloarthritis with Cosentyx®, chronic urticaria with Xolair®, and a number of rare autoinflammatory diseases with Ilaris®. We continue to focus on discovering and delivering innovative medicines for complex, less-explored immunological diseases where there is significant unmet need, such as hidradenitis suppurativa and Sjögren’s syndrome, lupus and osteoarthritis.

About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people’s lives. As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently rank among the world’s top companies investing in research and development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest treatments. About 108,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at https://twitter.com/novartisnews
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library.

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact media.relations@novartis.com.

# # #

