Novant Health breaks ground on $45 million Mint Hill emergency department expansion

With shovels and smiles, Novant Health leaders welcomed a new chapter for the Mint Hill Medical Center by turning purple ceremonial sand next to the emergency department on Friday.

The hospital system hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to add more space to the unit at 8201 Healthcare Loop. The expansion will double the size of the emergency department by adding 19 more rooms.

Novant Health is a Winston-Salem based nonprofit system with 16 medical centers and 1,900 physicians in 800 locations. The healthcare company had 576,900 ER visits last year.

Its Mint Hill location opened in 2018 with 46 beds to offer medical services for residents in the area. The facility was the the first in the Carolinas to offer a scalpel-free treatment for essential tremor and tremor-dominant Parkinson’s disease, according to Novant.

The Mint Hill Medical hospital has provided more than 125,000 emergency department visits since it opened. Patient numbers have increased during the years and Novant said the expansion will ensure more people can access lifesaving care.

Novant’s groundbreaking came a day after announcing more than 160 job cuts across its network, as part of an organizational redesign.

Here’s what else we know about the new Mint Hill project:

A rendering of what Novant Health’s expanded emergency department in Mint Hill will look like.

What’s coming to the emergency department?

Novant Health is adding two additional trauma rooms, four behavioral health rooms and hybrid space for new radiology and cardiology services. The emergency department will expand to 44,000 square feet.

Other improvements involve moving and expanding mobile pad support areas, renovations to waiting rooms, public safety area and a lab.

Joy Greear, president of Novant Health, said in a statement that the expansion will enhance experiences for clinicians to reach more people who need emergency and imaging services.

“Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center is committed to growing with the community we serve,” Greear stated.

Novant Health officials celebrate a groundbreaking for an emergency department expansion at their Mint Hill facility.

How much will the Mint Hill expansion cost?

The addition will cost Novant Health $45 million, according to the hospital system.

When will it open?

The project is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2025.