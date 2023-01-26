Who is Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan and what are the pro-Putin 'Night Wolves'?

Srdjan Djokovic with his son, Novak - Marko Metlas/Getty Images

There has been no shortage of bizarre, embarrassing and downright disgraceful stories about tennis parents over the years. But Srdjan Djokovic - father to 21-time major champion Novak - made the case for a new low on Wednesday when he appeared to openly support Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

The videos of Srdjan alongside Putin supporters at Melbourne Park was the latest in a string of controversies that have followed him throughout his son's career. The former professional skier and instructor was seen alongside the ‘Night Wolves’ motorcycle gang, a pro-Putin chapter based Down Under who stormed Melbourne Park on Wednesday night during Djokovic’s quarter-final win over Russian Andrey Rublev (watch video below).

Srdjan has never shied away from the spotlight though, as his recent history can reveal. He is far from the first parent to find themselves in the headlines, with Damir Dokic - father of former Australian player Jelena Dokic - and Bernard Tomic’s father John both previously banned by the Tours for past incidents.

So who is Srdjan Djokovic and when has he landed himself in hot water in the past?

Djokovic's Australian detention

It was somewhat of a surprise to see Srdjan and wife Dijana in Melbourne at all this year, after their very public shaming of the Australian government during their son's detainment and deportation ordeal last season. Like any parent, in his son’s most dire moment of need, Srdjan came to his defence - but also made some bizarre decisions in the process.

Last January, he and Dijana joined a protest rally in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, outside the National Assembly buildings during Novak’s detention. Srdjan held a loudspeaker to encourage the crowds, and implored his son’s supporters to take to the streets.

Srdjan Djokovic joins a protest rally in downtown Belgrade - Zorana Jevtic/Reuters

During a press conference he held in Belgrade at the time, Srdjan also called on “the Queen of Britain, Elizabeth, the leader of the Commonwealth, to intervene and protect the human rights of my son Novak Djokovic and to stop the political prosecution that has been carried out against him since he came to Australia”.

He then described the Australian Prime Minister as a “dictator” and compared Novak’s plight to that of Jesus Christ himself: “Jesus was crucified and endured many things, but is still alive among us. Novak is also crucified... He will endure”.

But even before Novak’s career became embroiled in political wrangling, Srdjan stuck his oar in some cringe-worthy situations.

His Federer feud

Novak was described by one of his early coaches as a "golden child" to his parents, and Srdjan has publicly worshipped his son's achievements, calling him the best player in tennis history and regularly attending the Grand Slam events to celebrate his victories.

He has also delivered some low blows to his rivals, in particular taking aim at fellow 'Goat' contender Roger Federer. He famously got under Federer’s skin in 2008 on the tennis court in Monte Carlo. Federer and a young Novak were facing each other in the semi-final that year, when the Swiss maestro turned to Srdjan in the stands and told him to “be quiet” and kicked at the baseline dirt (watch video below). It took a lot for Federer to deviate from his poker face on court, but Srdjan and Dijana made enough noise to cause him to lose his cool.

Srdjan’s relationship with Federer has often been a rocky one, and he has been known to hold a grudge. He took exception with the Swiss criticising his son for calling medical timeouts during a Davis Cup match when he was 19, and brought up the episode years later too, saying Federer had “shown himself to be the best player in the world but not as a good person at that time”.

Two years ago, in an interview with Serbian media, Srdjan added that Federer “is not such a good man”.

While rivals Federer and Rafael Nadal are mostly held in great esteem, Novak has not always had the same positive reception from fans. He mostly uses this to his advantage on the court, playing up to the villain persona, but Srdjan has taken exception with the portrayal of his son and accused the media of “defaming” him.

“It is obvious that foreign media outlets do not have the best opinion of us and think that we are constantly bothering them,” he said recently. “To tell you the truth, I do not want to be part of your twisted world. I'm sorry you don't like Novak. I just tell you the truth.”

Who are Putin's 'Night Wolves'?

Vladimir Putin with the Night Wolves - Ria Novosti

Vladimir Putin rides with Nochniye Volki, leader of the Night Wolves - Ivan Sekretarev/AP

His latest stunt goes beyond any protective parental duties that may have previously motivated his actions or words. The videos of him appearing to chant in support of Putin's war in Ukraine raises troubling questions about his political allegiance.

The group he was pictured with are reportedly members of the Night Wolves, a pro-Russian, pro-Putin motorcycle gang which was founded in 1989 in Moscow, with groups known to be across at least 45 different countries. Putin has previously called members of the gang "friends" and made appearances at the club's rallies.

Leaders of the Australian chapter of the gang have celebrated a prominent figure like Srdjan being filmed alongside their representatives at Melbourne Park, after his son's quarter-final win over Andrey Rublev.

As well as the pro-war 'Z' emblem being displayed by these spectators and a Russia flag with Putin's face waved around, a Russian flag with the Serbian flag's insignia was also pictured at Melbourne Park. "Serbia, Russia" chants from a small group of fans echoed around the facility too.

This latest PR disaster may be one that Srdjan struggles to talk his way out of.